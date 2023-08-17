Many readers were surprised to see the 2023 Newcomers Guide magazine appear in their Tuesday, Aug. 15 editions. This is the same guide we published in February, but since we had many copies left, the decision was made to reinsert them later in the year.
Call it “added value.” Some folks may have missed it the first time around, or misplaced their “keeper” copy. In other cases, copies can be passed on to family members who don’t subscribe to the TDP.
Though the decision was made months ago to do a “reinsert,” those of us in the newsroom responsible for what you see on this page didn’t know what day it would happen. That’s no surprise, since we’ve been immersed lately in staff changes and training. Otherwise, we would have (and should have) forewarned readers the second round of Newcomers was on the way, for one reason: Some of the information in the magazine may have changed since January, and it stands to reason that might be confusing to some folks.
On Wednesday, we were notified by two clubs and one church that some pertinent details had changed, and they asked that we make a correction. One individual assumed that this was a “new” product and that our news team hadn’t bothered to call or email to see if anything changed. As we explained, it’s the same magazine we produced in the winter; we’re just distributing the extra copies.
Newcomers Guide is an annual product that is extremely labor-intensive. Our small staff couldn’t possibly undertake this project twice a year, especially with all the other magazines and special editions we produce. We do apologize for any confusion the reinsertion may have caused, but we cannot do a reprint now to make those corrections. We will, however, keep that information on hand for when we gear up to produce Newcomers Guide 2024 – which will be in mid-December. Of course, by that time, other clubs will have new officers, new leaders will be in place, with new addresses and meeting times and other changes. Anyone who knows of changes can let us know now.
While we’re speaking of upcoming products, our annual Football Preview goes to print this week, and is expected to be inserted into the Thursday, Aug. 31 print edition. At that point, NSU will have played one game, and Hulbert will have done so as well, but due to time required to gather information, take photos and design the magazine, not to mention production time for the outside printer, publishing it earlier than Aug. 31 would be a practical impossibility.
Also set to appear this month will be our Agriculture and Outdoors “pony mag.” The writing has already begun, with the design work coming into play next week.
And finally, work has begun on our fall issue of Tahlequah Grapevine, which publishes in late September. The stories have been assigned to our slate of contributors, all of whom have worked for TDP in one form or another, at one point in time. Several surprises are in store for readers of this magazine, and if response to the first two issues is any indication, this could be our most popular product yet. Stay tuned!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.