Some folks might remember former Connecticut Joe Lieberman, who was Al Gore’s vice presidential pick when he faced George W. Bush in the 2000 contest for the nation’s highest office.
Lieberman stopped being a Democrat long ago and is now independent, and he’s retired as a senator. But he’s no shrinking violet, and he’s been busy.
Lieberman is among the leaders of the No Labels movement, which is tired of partisan antics and may be looking for an alternate candidate for president in 2024. Lieberman believes the American people don’t want another matchup of Donald Trump and Joe Biden, and he’s probably right. Even people who claim they’d vote for a toadstool rather than the prevaricating, bloviating Trump also shudder at the thought of another four years of Biden, whom they consider befuddled and ineffective.
Countering the long-held philosophy that a third-party vote is a wasted one, Lieberman told Neil Cavuto of Fox News this: “The best way to change that and try to get two parties to come back from the left and right toward the center and common ground... is to support the policy agenda we put out yesterday... It’s about we, the people.” Indeed, Lieberman touts his ability to work across party lines – something that seems almost impossible for the majority of today’s incompetent seat-warmers in the Beltway.
Lieberman wants No Labels to get on the ballot in all 50 states “like an insurance policy.” He admits he hopes they won’t have to use it, and no decisions will be made until the field is even clearer. But a casual observer might, at this point, that to be an impossible dream.
As for the Democrats, most of their names won’t be recognized in Oklahoma. Sen. Raphael Warnock, of Georgia, and Sen. Mark Kelly, Arizona, are given “high stock marks” by the Washington Post. And then there’s Bernie Sanders, who says he won’t challenge Biden, but you never know. California’s Gavin Newsom also has support, but many deem him “too liberal.” and then there are Pete Buttigieg and Kamala Harris. Both are in Biden’s camp now, but that could always change.
The potential candidate getting the most ink now is Robert Kennedy Jr., whose name everyone will recognize. Somewhat ironically, a recent local poll showed Republicans sort of warming up to him, perhaps remembering the legacy of John F. Kennedy. Democrats, though, dismissed him as a “whackadoodle,” because of his constant spinning of conspiracy theories. JFK’s grandson – Jack Schlossberg, Caroline’s son – calls him an embarrassment. It’s tempting to wonder what RFK himself would think.
What about the Republicans? Despite all his legal problems, Trump is way ahead in the polls; it’s not even close. Ron DeSantis was gaining some steam, but his battle with Disney and his braggadocio are bringing him down – that, and his blatantly sexist, racist and homophobic ads. In their timbre, they even put Trump to shame. There’s also Nikki Haley, Asa Hutchinson, and Mike Pence, but they probably don’t stand a chance. Chris Christie could be a spoiler; despite being the first horse out of the gate to endorse Trump, he’s now highly critical – in a truthful way – about the former president. And his comments that uber-wealthy people shouldn’t be collecting Social Security ring true with many in both parties.
Trump’s legal woes could sway public opinion, and at any moment, any other candidate could step in the muck and falter. Hunter Biden could ultimately bring down his dad. It’s early in the game, but what Lieberman said is sounding better and better to many, especially in the Sooner state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.