Yet another world leader has weighed in on the dangers of social media – this time, no less than Pope Francis.
Last weekend, he warned that human relationships may become “mere algorithms” and encouraged lawmakers to look for ways to push back against “partisan propaganda” and the hate, fear and lies churning on Facebook and other platforms.
The pontiff was speaking in Rome, but observers noted he was clearly aiming his remarks at the United States. He has pointed out before the hazards of the rhetoric that escalated during the Trump administration, prompting certain ultra-conservative Catholics to attack him. He took it in stride, and even commented that he was proud to be the source of such ire.While Francis admitted to the positive aspects of social media, he also waxed philosophical about the “many dehumanizing trends resulting from technocracy” to be found there. He decried the intentional generation of lies about people – bearing false witness, he could have called it, while citing the Ninth Commandment – and returned to the scourage of “fake news.” He didn’t name sources this time, but he has before.
The pope is right to be concerned about the huge chasm the constitutes America’s political divide. It’s only going to get worse, too, if our political parties don’t eschew the most extreme candidates, and try to find someone capable who operates from a middle ground. Area Republicans have discussed the results of the recent presidential debate, and they liked what some had to say, especially Nikki Haley.
But they acknowledge while Haley might be able to beat President Biden in the general election, she has little chance of unseating Donald Trump in the primary. The base comprises a full third of the party, and they are unquestionably and eternally behind Trump, no matter what – even if he’s convicted of a crime. Even now, there are locals who have sent him startling sums of money for his defense fund. There are also local folks who have said they would lay down their lives for him. Perhaps it’s metaphor, but even so, it’s alarming that anyone would die for a politician, much less a reality show host best known in past days for his foul language and his outrageous deeds.
The shame of the pope’s observations is that some of the most conservative Catholics eschew his teachings, and call for him to step down – or worse. This prompted Francis to deride the most extreme conservatives in America as “backward.” He went on to say that the faith evolves over time, as interpretations become clearer and allow doctrinal evolution.
His main concern was that too many Americans – especially those in his own flock – have adopted a stagnant “climate of closure.” He said: “And there you can lose the true tradition and turn to ideologies for support. In other words, ideology replaces faith, membership in a sector of the Church replaces membership in the Church.”
It’s something to think about for those who claim allegiance to Christianity in principle, but who follow a human in reality. Regardless of a person’s faith, or lack thereof, that sort of hero worship leads down a path to ruin. It always has.
