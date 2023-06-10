In America, weeks, months, and days are set aside to recognize certain groups of people who arguably live outside what is currently considered the power elements of mainstream society.
There are celebrations for Black, Native, and Asian Americans. Women and the handicapped have their special times marked. So do Jews and Muslims. And June is known as Pride Month, since it shines a spotlight on the LGBTQ+ community.
White men are often heard asking why these individuals have special months, days and weeks, when they do not. The answer is simple, but those asking the question may be offended by the logic: It’s because white men, by and large – especially if they identify as Christians – still represent the power elements of mainstream society. Though less enlightened fellows may issue denials, it is a fact that they still hold more of the top jobs, receive higher pay, and command more respect in general than the “others” they may resent. And for the most part, they are not subjected to discrimination. Not a single member of any of these other demographic groups can say the same.
It’s true that society is changing, and for the better. Most educated people believe that all of us should share the same freedoms and liberties, regardless of the color of our skin, our country of origin, our religious faith, or whom we love. Yet as we take two steps forward, we inevitably take one step backward. Nevertheless, while decent people may harbor negative thoughts about those they consider “other,” they have to admit those “others” should be entitled to the same rights and privileges they themselves enjoy.
Only the narrow-minded and self-centered would say otherwise. Only the shallow thinker would fail to understand that as far as the “minority” facets of society are concerned, every day, week and month brings opportunity to honor and respect white men who are at least titular Christians, because after all, that is how we in the 21st century identify the majority of our Framers. The same logic can be applied to the mantra used to counter the “Black Lives Matter” slogan: “All Lives Matter.” That’s true, but it goes without saying; it is Black lives specifically that, in recent years, have been most in jeopardy. And lately, Asians have been in the cross-hairs, but no more so than transgender individuals, who have now become society’s whipping boy.
The expected grumbling can be heard this month, as LGBTQ+ people hope to highlight their achievements, their goals, and the problems they hope to overcome. That’s especially critical now for transgender Americans. Many can’t comprehend transgender identity, but the truth is, they don’t have to; all they need to do is tolerate these folks, and to allow them their place in society, just as everyone else has.
With determined optimism, the LGBTQ+ community invites the rest of us to celebrate with them, and to set aside our fears, and even if we cannot approve or condone, we can accept them for who they are and acknowledge their worth as human beings. In Tahlequah, as in Florida, Pride activities will be formally celebrated in October. But those who are not part of the LGBTQ+ community can still make an effort this month to adopt a spirit of understanding for others who may be a bit different, but who are still very much the same as they are.
Pride is not a threat to anyone; it is an opportunity to educate, in the hope that everyone can see the world from a new perspective.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.