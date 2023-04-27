It would be nice to assume that Fox and CNN had seen the error of their ways by kicking Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon, respectively, to the curb.
Unfortunately, most broadcast media behemoths are focused more on profits than than the truth, so the smart money is on someone even more extreme landing in both chairs occupied by the talking heads.
The way the events unfolded and were reported in other media outlets was telling. Fox said it had “parted ways” with Carlson, and Lemon himself revealed shortly thereafter that he’d heard he was being sacked. Despite their apparent differences in political philosophy, the two have something in common: they are controversial, and one way or another, their on-air remarks probably got them the heave-ho.
Carlson has displayed every negative trait possible, fomenting hate for the LGBTQ+ community, people of color, women and non-Christians. Oddly enough, that seems to be his public persona. Various communications between him and others at the network reveal that he might be – horror of horrors! – a moderate. The lawsuit filed by Dominion, after Carlson and others accused the company of perpetuating a fraud that cost Donald Trump reelection, ultimately unearthed these messages.
Carlson evidently despises Trump, and is well aware there was no fraud in the 2020 presidential election. But he gave his listeners what they desperately wanted to hear, instead of trying to persuade them of the truth. The hypocritical rhetoric, in one way or another, cost Fox a pretty penny in the settlement with Dominion. Whether Fox had a bigger problem with the baseless conspiracy theories and hate-mongering he pushed on air, or the embarrassing private disclosures about his true feelings, we may never know. But he became a liability, one way or another – and like the sexual harasser Bill O’Reilly before him, he’s out the door.
Lemon’s nasty comments apparently bought him the boot. The difference is, most of his gum-flapping was done in private. He’s been accused of misogyny and other issues. For one thing, he recently said 51-year-old Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley “isn’t in her prime, sorry.” Does he not realize she’d have to be at least 35 to seek that position? Lemon has long been known for his negative attitude toward his female colleagues, and it finally caught up with him. The fact that viewership for CNN has seen a 34% decrease in recent years could account for part of the decision.
The dismissals of these two men will almost certainly affect both networks’ coverage of the 2024 presidential election cycle. Like the rest of the public, Fox and CNN likely expect Trump and President Biden to go head-to-head once again in the general. That’s something the public on both sides of the aisle doesn’t want, but we’re almost certainly going to get it. And the hooting and hollering with spin from the bully pulpits Lemon and Carlson have vacated will likely be coming from the maws of people even more ridiculous. We have to brace ourselves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.