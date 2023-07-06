The American public ought to demand a law that requires politicians of every stripe to own and use dictionaries, because it’s become patently obvious most of them have no clue what the words “liberty” and “freedom” mean.
A prime example is the group Moms for Liberty. With so much parental apathy infecting society these days, it’s commendable that mothers would want to get deeply involved in their children’s education. But while the “Moms” in this group zealously defend liberty for themselves and their own offspring, they don’t much care about freedoms for other families.
The Tulsa County chapter, according to its Facebook page, is “dedicated to the survival of America by unifying, educating and empowering parents to defend their parental rights at all levels of government.” It’s fair to ask whether their concern about “rights” extends to parents who want their children exposed to all kinds of literature, and of families who have an LGBTQ+ person in their ranks. It’s not easy to ask that question, since the group is private.
If the “Moms” are more concerned with banning books they find objectionable than educating American children to the fullest so they can be competitive in the world market, their mission is way off base. And when we say “educating American children,” we mean all children, not just theirs. Given some of the public comments they’ve made and the activities in which they engage, it’s not a stretch to say they are grossly misusing the word “liberty.”
“Liberty” and “freedom” are also buzz words bandied about by Florida politicians and others, who seem to be trying to trump one another – pun intended – in their march toward extremism. They, too, have lost touch with what those words mean, because like the Moms, they are pursuing “freedom” only for those who agree with them, rather than everyone they are supposed to be serving.
Sen. Rick Scott’s warning to “radicals” to steer clear of the Sunshine State would have made any sensible person gag. By “radical,” he means anyone who doesn’t think the same narrow way he does. He fails to acknowledge that radicals infest the ranks of both the left and the right. Here’s his juvenile comment: “If you’re a socialist, communist, somebody who believes in big government, I would think twice, think twice, if you’re thinking about taking a vacation or moving to Florida. We’re the free state of Florida. We actually don’t believe in socialism. ... We like freedom, liberty, capitalism, things like that.”
We beg to differ. Mr. Scott may hate socialists, but he has made a career of sponging off the backs of Florida, and now U.S., taxpayers. It’s not like he’s engaged in free market capitalism to earn his keep. As for “big government,” whether they admit it or not, every single politician who takes home a paycheck larger than the average American is a proponent of “big government.”
The ridiculous claim to be the “free state of Florida” may be true for fellows who look and think like Scott, but people of color, LGBTQ+ folks, and intellectuals who consider academic freedom to be a top priority wouldn’t agree. Nor would Disney, whose free market and free speech values have been under constant attack by people like Scott and Gov. Ron DeSantis.
DeSantis wants all Florida residents to hew to his ideal of “Don’t Say Gay.” What he really means is, “Don’t Say Freedom,” because that particular value of a democratic society is rapidly being subsumed by radicals of “his” side – the far right.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.