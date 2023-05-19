Every community has them: The curmudgeons who complaint about one thing about their city, and when the municipal government tries to fix the problem, the naysayers complain about the solution.
That’s the case with the sidewalk construction project along Downing Avenue, which was launched as part of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s Pedestrian Improvement Plan. The work will improve “walkability” in a rapidly growing area of town, ensuring pedestrian safety and accessibility to the public, which will serve a dual purpose of complying with the Americans With Disabilities Act. Even better for some, it will offer a buffer for bicyclists in that area.
Tahlequah officials said an update will be made to the signal equipment at the Downing and the Bypass. Downing will also get sidewalks on both sides of the street, which will extend down to Bliss Avenue from Casey’s. This means all four sides of the intersection of U.S. 62 and State Highway 82. ODOT will be adding the sidewalks east of U.S. 62, while the City of Tahlequah will be constructing those west of the intersection.
Anytime local residents are quizzed about what the priorities should be for Tahlequah officials, street improvements and more sidewalks always top the list. But now, frustrated drivers on East Downing – otherwise known as U.S. Highway 62 – are having none of it. Social media is replete with their grievances about being held up by traffic coming into town, and the short strip that’s been reduced to one lane. Several were upset that they might be delayed getting to the river over the Memorial Day weekend. They could be right, since the project won’t be finished until late July, which means it will inconvenience Fourth of July revelers as well.
But this relatively non-intrusive work isn’t completely to blame for the congestion in that part of town. A sudden growth spurt in terms of businesses on East Downing is mostly responsible. People lining up to get their food at Taco Bell, the recently reopened Braum’s, the doughnut shop, the coffee drive-thru, Sonic, Subway, a couple of pizza and chicken outfits, and most importantly, Whataburger, are generating the snarls.
That’s another double-edged sword. Local residents wanted more restaurant options on that end of town, and they got them. They should have been ready for traffic flow issues. And despite construction of an access road behind businesses on the north side of Downing, many drivers will be too stubborn to use them. Instead, they’ll become part of the problem, instead of part of the solution.
This is also one of those “can’t-win-for-losing” situations. The “four-lane,” as it’s been called for years, wasn’t really designed with that kind of expansion in mind. Access for pedestrians and cyclists wasn’t really a factor, and still isn’t. As we saw a few years ago when a proposal was made to add a bike lane, the cacophony of opposition was almost deafening. Many pointed out the rights-of-way along Downing are so thin that most storefronts would have to move back several feet to expand the road to any measurable extent.
They may be annoyed, but drivers will just have to grin and bear it, knowing this is “progress” – and this type of progress is almost always good. If we want Tahlequah to grow and thrive as a community that caters to residents and visitors alike, we’ll have to be patient.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.