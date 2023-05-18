On Tuesday afternoon, May 18, someone jumped the gun. And we mean that literally.
TDP began getting about what was reported on social media as a “gunman” or “shooter” at the Tahlequah High School track venue. Our editor immediately texted Police Chief Nate King, who immediately called her. He explained that there hadn’t been a shooting, or even a threat of one. However, someone saw a gun on the hip of a man, and that person called police, who arrived with lightning speed, and questioned the guy. Turned out he had been shooting snakes at his farm and had forgotten to set aside his gun before he showed up at the track to pick up his kid. Police quickly deemed it an accident.
All of this – from the erroneous announcement on social media, all the way to King’s explanation for what happened – transpired in less than 10 minutes. It was barely enough time for Superintendent Tanya Jones to decide whether to put out a robo-call to parents, assuring them all was well. That says something positive about the local police, their chief, and the observant parents, staff, and administrators at the school. Weapons are not allowed on school grounds, except in the hands of school resource officers and other law enforcement personnel, and most people know this. But since guns are welcomne practically everywhere else – except, of course, where elected officials who relaxed the rules for firearms congregate – it stands to reason that accidents will happen.
On the other hand, this episode says something very negative about social media “influencers” who overreact before they have all the details. Whether they relish being the bearer of bad tidings, or are just people with limited skill sets who are desperate to call attention to themselves, is anybody’s guess. But their irresponsible actions could very well hurt someone, and impartial observers could be forgiven for imagining this is exactly what they hope for.
Let’s say a father whose kid is in track sees that statement on social media, and though he may know better than to believe information from disreputable sources, he may overreact. Perhaps he will grab a gun and head to the school, though he knows he shouldn’t. Maybe he’ll see the cops questioning someone, and maybe he’ll brandish his own weapon. Maybe the cops or someone else will fire a shot, and a melee will ensue. Several people could get hurt – including children.
Well-meaning people make mistakes. But deliberately posting something as fact based on vague chatter on a scanner is no mistake; it’s deliberate. If this reckless behavior continues, someone’s going to get hurt and the first victim will probably be an officer just trying to do his or her job. That will not bode well for the person whose announcement is responsible. Many law enforcement agencies are active in Cherokee County, which means there are many officers – and many more family members and friends. None of those will take such an incident lightly.
So we must say, once again, to all the virtual ambulance chasers out there whose eyes are fixed on Facebook pages or Twitter feeds: Don’t believe what you read coming from people who have nothing to lose by exaggerating or outright lying. Don’t panic and clog up streets, phone lines and other avenues of communication. If something does go down, your hair-trigger actions could very well affect the outcome of the situation – and not in a good way. Schools and law enforcement agencies will let the public know immediately if a crisis situation arises, and so will the Daily Press and other sources that are obliged by law to confirm and reconfirm before we publish or post.
Police, educators and others are supposed to operate with the highest ethical standards – but there are no “standards” for social media “influencers.” Follow them at your own peril – and ultimately, at the peril of the entire community.
