A few months ago, TDP’s print schedule was moved up considerably, due to a variety of factors involving the press hub at Muskogee. That has necessitated a number of changes that mainly affect sports coverage.
A month ago, we welcomed a new sports editor, Jake Sermersheim. Jake is a recent journalism graduate who hails from Illinois. One of the first challenges he’s had to undertake is accommodating these deadlines. He’s hit a few snags along the way. So has the news team, who used to publish night meeting stories in the next day’s paper. Now, that’s not always the case.
Our print editions appear on Tuesday, Thursday and the weekend. Our print deadlines, which were 11 and 9:30 p.m. and midnight respectively, have now been moved to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. This has caused confusion for readers who were accustomed to seeing sporting events occurring Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights in the next day’s edition. That’s not the case, at least for now, although our digital-only Wednesday and Friday editions aren’t subject to the same constraints, so events those nights are generally available in the e-editions the next day.
What happens is this: Jake may finish his sports pages before 5 p.m., and go on location to cover a game or other sporting event. Then, he may write that piece up for the website, and it may later be in print or the next e-edition. It will appear in one or more of our three platforms, so readers get the same content; it’s just the delivery method that may be different.
The cost of newsprint has skyrocketed in recent years. The upward climb started about five years ago, when tariffs were imposed on newsprint being purchased from Canada. With only a couple of manufacturers left in the U.S., this created a backlog of orders, and the law of supply-and-demand pushed prices up. Though the tariffs may have subsided, the supply-and-demand effect still applies. This is why many newspapers are no longer “paper,” but are delivered as digital e-editions, or in many cases, the print edition is discontinued and the news goes to the newspaper’s website.
TDP still offers readers print three days a week, and there are no plans to change this. But the web-only solution into which many papers have been forced has also saved money. Newspapers must hike rates to accommodate the rising price of newsprint, and readers find that frustrating. Web-only access is more economical for readers, and for the newspapers themselves, it helps ease the cost of doing business – a move that could prevent many papers from going extinct.
Although some naysayers dismiss this fact, there is no question that a community without a newspaper will stagnate, if not die on the vine. There’s also no question that when there are no “watchdogs” to hold elected officials accountable, the majority of those officials will succumb to the temptation of corruption – and no one will even know it’s happened. So newspapers must take whatever reasonable steps they can to survive.
We do hope to be back to a more manageable schedule by the time football season rolls around this fall. But in the meantime, we ask readers to be patient with this situation, which was necessitated by factors at other locations beyond TDP’s control. And feel free to email Jake at jsermersheim@tahlequahdailypress.com about sports concerns, or our executive editor at kpoindexter@tahlequahdailypress.com about general newsroom issues. We care about our readers, and always strive to give them what they want. We want to know when we fall short.
