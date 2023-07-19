It would be interesting to be a fly on the wall in the office of State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd, or better yet, to get into her mind to see what she thinks of her fellow Republican, Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Byrd’s investigation has determined that of the $39.9 million received by the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, about $8.3 million in funds intended for low-income families for tuition or other education costs was misused. It’s a breath-taking amount – one taxpayers can scarcely conceive of, yet one that will come out of our pockets.aTaxpayers will also foot the bill for the Foggy Bottoms scandal. When Swadley’s Bar-B-Q inked a sweetheart deal with the tourism department in 2020 to manage restaurants at five state parks, with another two added to the mix the following year. These fraudulent bidding practices – or rather, lack of them altogether – means $4.5 million in “excessive payments” went to Swadley’s. Their attorney – likely as much of an upstanding fellow as the restaurant’s owners – claims the business lost $3 million while trying to shore up the parks. How gallant of them.
Whom do Oklahomans blame for these fiascos and others? We can no longer blame former AG Scott Pruitt, who squandered millions to sue the state of Colorado because its illicit weed was crossing Oklahoma’s pristine border, and whose other frivolous suits were equally costly. That’s an ironic waste, since Oklahoma now moves more marijuana than practically every other state. And to no one’s surprise, Pruitt, whose list of ethics complaints is as long as his leg, wound up in the Trump administration.
For the Swadley’s flap, we could partly blame Jerry Winchester, head of tourism, who resigned in disgrace. And the misappropriated education fortune is to blame for the low-income families who funneled the money into anything but their children’s education. This same thing will happen if the Legislature manages to ram through the program after which they’ve long lusted – one that will rob public schools and transfer greenbacks for private education. Some of those same families who misused the federal dollars will be back for more on the “school choice” teat.
But ultimately, much of the blame for malfeasance can be laid at the feet of Stitt. True, he launched a probe into the Swadley’s affair, but will the money be recovered? And it’s now known, thanks to enterprising journalists, that he was chummy with Brent Swadley – at least, if photographic evidence is any indication. And since Stitt insisted on “overseeing” the federal education money, the state must point the accusing finger at him. His claims that whatever agency he put in charge is at fault don’t wash.
Stitt should understand that for Oklahoma’s many problems, the buck stops with him. The sad thing is, it won’t matter. Though he will have term-limited out in a few years, it’s a sure bet he will have set himself up for a cushy existence for the rest of his life, perhaps comparable to Trump’s – and Oklahoma will be farther down in the muck than ever.
It’s a shame Oklahomans don’t demand more from their politicians. But these days, Sooner state residents care only about political party. As we’ve seen time and again, the worst crooks in history can run for office and be elected, as long as they’re in the right party, in the right state.
It’s time for AG Gentner Drummond to shine a harsher light on Stitt. Drummond has already proved he doesn’t mind calling the governor on the carpet. It’s about time he pulled the rug out from under the administration.
