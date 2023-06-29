Some members of the Oklahoma Legislature are a bit shortsighted when it comes to their view on tribal nations. Either that, or they are so loyal to leaders in their own party that they can’t see the forest for the trees.
Gov. Kevin Stitt’s attempts to renegotiate the tribal compactson tobacco and other products and services makes sense from a certain point of view, if one assumed he really cared about Oklahomans in general. In that case, he might be trying to negotiate the best deal he can. However, it’s difficult to assume that the top elected officials in this state, or elsewhere, care more about their constituents than their own personal needs. Only when a politician has proved his or commitment can that be honestly said. And that doesn’t happen very often.
When it comes to the Indigenous nations, Stitt is cutting off the state’s nose to spite its face. The tribes do not have to share their profits in many cases. They are bound by federal treaty, and state government officials have very little to say about what they do.
To date, the tribes have been extremely generous, especially considering that they don’t necessarily have to be. They have given untold dollars to public schools, when the state itself has been too stingy to adequately fund them. They have paid repairs and construction of roads and highways, while state officials were feathering their own nests. And they have moved ahead with progressive policies for their people, while Oklahoma officials were busy banning books and passing laws to strip the rights from certain elements of society that they deem unsavory.
It’s no exaggeration to say the Oklahoma chiefs have done a far better job leading their nations than many politicians in recent history have done for the state. There are always going to be exceptions, and ironically, most of those have served Cherokee County in one way or another. It might be said that we’ve been lucky. But by and large, when put next to the tribal officials, state officials are a collective embarrassment.
Within minutes after the Legislature failed to override Stitt’s veto of their measure to deal with the tribes going forward, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. issued a statement, urging them to try again. They should do exactly that. Otherwise, their inability to make a firm decision, or to stand up to the governor, is going to cost the taxpayers millions of dollars. Oklahomans already pay out the wazoo every time there’s a special session. Although some of the statehouse stooges wail about having to do extra work, they are laughing all the way to the bank with per diem in their pockets.
Oklahomans need to call their legislators and urge them to push forward with their relationships with the tribes. It’s no exaggeration to say the state’s future depends on it.
