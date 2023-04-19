When lives or property are at stake, it’s no laughing matter. and anyone who thinks concocting a fake emergency is funny deserves a stint behind bars.
The old axiom that you can’t yell “fire” in a crowded theater ought to apply to today’s miscreant who engages in a practice known as “swatting.” These pranksters make calls to police or 911 centers with false reports of active shooters or other threats. A favorite target seems to be schools, which have been plagued by an alarming number of mass shootings – fatalities that weak, stupid or stubborn politicians seem powerless to address in any substantive way.
“Swatters” know the homicides will continue, and they’re taking advantage of political gridlock. On Friday night, April 7, the University of Oklahoma’s Norman campus was the victim of a “swatting.” It wasn’t long before law enforcement officials discovered what had happened, but by that time, what was later described as “a massive law enforcement presence” had descended upon the campus. Students, faculty and staff were sheltering in place, and Norman residents reacted in alarm. Relatives of students were making frantic phone calls, as were family members and friends of Norman residents.
The FBI confirmed the “swatting” incident, which apparently originated from outside the U.S. That means it will be difficult to flush out these monsters and get justice for those whom they terrified and caused trouble. The initial burst of fear from potential victims is matched only by the exorbitant cost of the sudden deployment.
Just because these perpetrators came from another country doesn’t mean that’s the case with all of them. Nasty nobodies with nothing better to do get their jollies from terrorizing innocent people. If they’re caught, they should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Since putting them in stocks on the town square is no longer feasible, a lengthy jail term, costly restitution, and hundreds of hours cleaning up roadsides would make them think better next time.
“Swatting” is not a prank phone call asking whether the person on the other end of the line has Prince Albert in a can, or whether the home’s refrigerator is running. This type of behavior can and does cost lives.
