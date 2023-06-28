With the Fourth of July holiday coming up, the time is ripe for another message that’s redundant, but necessary: If you’re going to be out on the lake or river, or just shooting fireworks in your backyard, be careful.
Weekend before last, a terrible collision occurred on the lake, wherein one boat ran over another. The driver of the offending boat was said by witnesses to be driving “erratically.” No one was killed, but the occupants of the victim boat were seriously injured. And this is by no means the first time such a travesty has occurred on the lake. The editor of this newspaper was involved in a similar incident in summer 1993. The perpetrators were never caught.
In the latter incident, some of the people in the boat struck by the speeding vessel were knocked into the water. Unbelievably, the perpetrators circled the scene and cursed the occupants of the boat that “got in our way!” But this was well after midnight, and there was only one other boat in that quadrant, according to the Lake Patrol officers who investigated. Officers surmised that the perpetrators – based on their behavior – were drunk.
Many people look forward to certain traditions when holidays arrive. For July 4, those traditions include fireworks, outdoor grilling, and usually, consuming alcohol. That’s fine – if the consumption is done at home or at another spot where a vehicle of some sort isn’t involved. A boat of any kind – a kayak, a canoe, a raft, a ski boat, whatever – is classified as a vehicle. It’s not any safer to drive a boat while intoxicated than a car – in fact, it may be worse. There are no traffic lights or lanes to guide a tipsy driver.
Fireworks safety is essential. Every year, there are reports of people injured by improper handling of fireworks, and those are usually children. Kids must be supervised by responsible – meaning sober – adults. Other than sparklers, fireworks should not be held in the hand. There are several local residents who can attest to the grave injuries fireworks can cause.
Area residents should have fun when they gather with friends and family to celebrate Independence Day – especially since it has lost much of its meaning in recent years. Many people no longer understand the concept of “liberty”; they claim it for themselves, but won’t allow it for others whose lifestyles, predilections or circumstances don’t align with their own. This is wrong on so many levels, and the rest of us can only hope those narrow-minded individuals come around to the correct way of thinking. Sadly, these are some of the same folks who injure themselves or others through their own carelessness.
Take time next Tuesday to ponder the true reason we celebrate this holiday – and then, take precautions so you and yours will come out of it. unscathed.
