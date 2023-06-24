When someone dies, especially a child, emotions run high, and tempers can flare. And when it’s possible a crime might have been part of the equation, speculation can turn to rage and allegations of coverup.
Often, the messenger is blamed; on other occasions, the subjects of the event are targeted. Either way, as with politics these days, those even peripherally involved with what’s happening are going to choose what to believe, regardless of what direction the facts may take them. They then broadcast their views on social media, and it matters little to them whether they’re lying or speaking the truth, or whom they hurt when they do it.
Mainstream media are in the difficult position of publishing only material for which we have documentation. Just as judges don’t admit hearsay into a jury trial, newspapers don’t, either. They must hew as closely to the absolute truth as they can.
Rumors have been swirling on social media about the tragic death of a child week before last in the Cherokee Springs parking lot. TDP was not the first to broadcast information; it showed up on various Facebook pages, liberally sprinkled with innuendo, guesses from armchair attorneys, and rumors passed by people who claimed peripheral involvement in the case.
The delay in publishing the story did not sit well with a number of people. They wanted to know why the newspaper, Cherokee Nation, or law enforcement agencies were “covering up” the story. But unlike those using their thumbs to do the talking on their Facebook pages, we had to wait for information from an official source. In this case, that was the Cherokee Nation.
People demand details immediately, and if they’re not forthcoming, they scream about coverups, bribes, or other malfeasance. They don’t seem to understand their aggressive push for details could cause egregious errors. And they apparently believe in lieu of exacting details, speculation is acceptable. It’s not.
Despite what relatives of the alleged perpetrator or the victims are saying on social media, they don’t know all the details unless they were witnesses. And anytime a possible crime has been committed, friends and family of the person charged will naturally claim he or she is innocent, and that any report suggesting otherwise is a lie. In this case, no one knows exactly what happened at this point, nor will they until the investigation is completed.
Here’s what is known for a fact: The man who purportedly ran over and killed the 5-year-old boy has bonded out after being arrested on charges of DUI and manslaughter. The case is being adjudicated through the Cherokee Nation because, as TDP was told by the Marshal Service, both the victim and the accused are tribal citizens. We – meaning everyone – do not know if the accused is guilty. “His side of the story” cannot be told until his attorney contacts the media, or until he has his day in court. To suggest what has been reported thus far is a lie just because it doesn’t contain “his story” is in itself a fabrication. The only truths at this point are the arrest, the charges expected, and the bond.
This case will unfold slowly, as do many others. Our hearts go out to the families. And it is hoped, the public will hold the families of those affected in their thoughts, and stop spewing their bile on social media.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.