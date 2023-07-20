Tommy Tuberville must have been a far better coach than he is a U.S. senator from Alabama. Judging by the looks of his biography, he cares a lot more about his glory on the gridiron than he does representing the people who elected him.
Tuberville is the lovely fellow holding up the confirmation of about 250 military officers just because he dislikes the Defense Department policy that would let military personnel recover travel expenses if they are stationed in a state that prohibits abortion, and must go elsewhere to procure one. The question of whether the pregnant person’s life might be in jeopardy if she carried a pregnancy to term is irrelevant to this “Handmaiden’s Tale” enthusiast, as is the future of all the soldiers, sailors and officers dragged into his petty campaign.
Tuberville’s expectation that his staff call him “Coach” should not really be a surprise to anyone. Almost all coaches – even those of very short duration or those who are pushed out in disgrace – believe they should be accorded that “honor.” It would be a much more meaningful honor if the American people could call him “friend of the military and of veterans.” However, that would be a gross exaggeration, if not an outright lie.
A cornerstone of Tuberville’s campaign for Senate was his promise that he would “donate every dime” of the $174,000 salary he “earned” – a laughable verb to use with the vast majority of Congress – to Alabama veterans. That’s a drop in the bucket compared to his $20 million worth, mostly from investments but possibly from other “activities.” Still, even if he donated the $437,000 for which he’s skinned taxpayers since his election, that would be a nice gift for so many veterans. Many are homeless, disabled, or saddled with PTSD or other ailments to which Congress and a variety of presidents, in their zeal for war, have subjected them.
But investigations by Charity Watch and other watchdog groups found an “accountability black hole” associated with the “foundation” Tuberville established well before he slid into his Capitol digs. The foundation was ostensibly formed to help the military and veterans – and it has, if you count 150 season tickets in a section of the University of Cincinnati Statium named “Tubby’s Troops.” Wow, that’ll really pay the utility bill for a needy vet!
There are too many questionable aspects of the foundation to list in a modest newshole, but plenty of information about this man is there for the Googling. Suffice it to say that of the hundreds of thousands of bucks sucked into that black hole, few have found their way to veterans. That means his heartfelt claim to “support the troops” is a tub of swill – pun intended.
Holding up promotions and other aspects of this country’s defense system for Tuberville’s own personal misogynistic grievances is over the top. He believes Alabama voters are behind him 100%, but somehow, a rational thinker might doubt it. There are other means to get his misguided “pro-life” credentials into the public record without punishing our military.
Tuberville is the one who deserves to be punished, but it’ll be Alabama residents and the rest of us who suffer that fate – at least, for 3-1/2 more years. At that point, perhaps a more rational Republican – who puts his money where his mouth is in terms of our military and veterans – can punt him from office.
