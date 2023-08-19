Imagine you’re a small business owner who has worked tirelessly to build up your clientele, offer superior products and services, and maintain cordial relationships with vendors and customers. Then suddenly, a perennially discontented individual makes unreasonable demands you can’t fulfill, and a few days later, you hear your business is being ripped to pieces on social media.
Maybe the malcontent calls the Better Business Bureau or the Chamber of Commerce to lodge an unreasonable complaint. Or maybe he just fills out a form or answers a questionnaire. He might even call the local newspaper to tell a reporter how miserably he was treated, and hope the journalist will begin sharpening a stick for the business that offended him.
You can’t please everyone – and these days, it seems, you can’t please anyone. At least, that’s how it seems to anyone who gives credence to polls, surveys, and think tanks that generate ratings and cobble together opinions on various businesses, institutions and organizations.
It happens to hotels, it happens to restaurants, and it happens to medical facilities. In the case of the latter, these ratings entities will become more prevalent and more frenzied as our population ages. And according to hospital administrators here and elsewhere, the results of these surveys can indicate an “urban bias.”
An entity that grants hospital safety grades earlier this year gave Northeastern Health System a “D” grade, in categories and subcategories. Many patients might be surprised to hear that, because they’ve reported positive experiences – if not with their bills, then with nurses and technicians and the hospital’s staff in general.
Jim Berry, CEO of Northeastern Health System, offered a detailed explanation for a report in the Aug. 18 of the Daily Press, but it all boils down to this: All hospitals, regardless of size or location, are measured by the same standards. In many ways, that would be sort of like comparing the Tahlequah Daily Press to the Washington Post. Community hospitals, like community newspapers, cater to the specific needs of their patients and readers, respectively – and what is critical in a metropolitan setting might not be as much so in a rural area.
NHS officials would ask anyone who’s looking to view this evaluation as “one of many quality indicators.” That’s the best way to look at it, too. What’s most important for any business – whether it’s a hospital, a university, a newspaper or a laundromat – is whether it is always striving to improve itself, whether it listens to its customers, and whether it sets the bar high but not out of reach.
Cherokee County is unique in many ways, and all the business, institutions, organizations and entities that make up its eclectic mix should be judged through the lens of community standards. When improvements are needed, they should be made, but credit should be given for honesty, transparency, hard work and success. That’s the way it should be, as they say, “in this neck of the woods.”
