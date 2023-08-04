Steve Fair’s column on immigration, published in the Aug. 2 e-edition of the Tahlequah Daily Press, is very misleading in several areas.
One could wrongly conclude from his column that those barriers placed in the river are keeping out some cartel members instead of women – some them pregnant – children, and desperate people. A little empathy might help him understand, so consider for yourself what it would take for you to decide to leave your home, walk hundreds of miles, and risk your life and the lives of your children to get to the U.S.
Many of these desperate people are actually fleeing the very cartels Fair he cites. The cartels are very vicious, and reasonable people are rightly frightened by their violence and want to provide safety for their families. Then there is his contention about what Democrats “want,” as if he knows. He does not.
On one hand, he says the immigrants are here doing work Americans don’t want to do, which is true, but he goes on to say they don’t seek citizenship. Then he wrongly asserts Democrats want to give blanket immunity to get their votes, but offers no evidence. There are some definite disparities between what Republicans want and what Democrats want, but his blanket assertions are false.
Democrats do want resolution for the “Dreamers,” those brought here illegally as children, and for other matters. A quick visit to the www.pewresearch.org site, where those differences are outlined, would provide some insight.
On another note, I sure hope none of the Oklahoma National Guard who were sent to the Texas border to help with Gov. Greg Abbott’s grandstanding do not participate in his horrible, inhumane order to push those people back into the river. For details on that, see www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2023/07/19/lawmakers-react-emails-texas-troopers-told-to-push-migrants-rio-grande/70433677007/.
This is a complex and heartbreaking issue on which our lawmakers have totally failed us. We should be pushing them, together, to find common ground on immigration reform.
Dee Sportsman is a retired public health professional who completed eight years of humanitarian service in remote areas of Central America. She originated in South Texas and now lives in Tahlequah and is involved in community activities.
