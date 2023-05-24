I’ve been sober for four years this month, and what a different human being I am now, compared to before.
When I first got sober, I would downplay the state of my alcoholism to those outside of my meetings or circles. I was ashamed.
These days, I’m the first to overshare about my five trips to the detox facility, where I would lie in my own vomit and feces in the bottom of the shower, pleading with a God I believed hated me.
In Alcoholics Anonymous, we’re taught that we don’t get to keep it if we’re not willing to give it away, so now, I share everything. Four years ago this month, I finally made a decision to “turn my will and life over to the care of God as I understood them — Step 3.” I woke up the next day and have never wanted another drink in my life.
I thought, “Who is this God that’s shown themselves to me, and how can I know more?” I woke up sober-bodied and sober-minded after a decade battling with alcoholism, and for the first time in my whole life, I felt welcomed home by my creator.
I am a transgender human. I am a suicide survivor. I am a grateful recovering alcoholic. I am a new doctoral candidate studying philosophy, specializing in mystical research at the University of Sedona, and I’m dumbfounded this wild journey has landed me like a boomerang, directly back to the heart of Indian Country where I grew up.
The first time I sat with a tribal elder, he said his people don’t throw anyone away. I was asking him what it means to be a two-spirited human, and I can’t remember the last time I was shown such graciousness.
For the first time in my life, I felt like my existence was purposeful, meaningful, and valued. For the first time, I felt an invitation to be exactly whom I was born to be. I’ve transitioned from the field of activism, and I’m now in the belly of the mental health beast, helping heal the deep wound of “unworthiness” my LGBTQ+ people have been plagued with.
I have circled the globe of spiritual research and have found a home right here in my back yard with those who’ve never thrown people like me away to begin with.
It is Pride Month, and for the first time in a long time, I feel proud.
Carden Crow is the founder of TahlEquality.
