During the researching and writing of articles recently published in the TDP on the homeless situation in Tahlequah, I recognized a syndrome I have seen often throughout my life.
Many in our society see people who are down on their luck, experiencing extreme hardships, or living in poverty, as unworthy of help. It confirmed for me that one tool needed in the systems to combat homelessness is vision – t see the downtrodden as human beings first, and their circumstances second.
I was told about an attendee at a public meeting who voiced this negative attitude. The person proposed that funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act be spent on a new jail and that all of the homeless be incarcerated.
Aside from the obvious unlawfulness of such an action, think about it for a moment in terms of the identity of a homeless person. They are someone’s kin. Tahlequah citizens living on the streets are related to people in this community and county.
Everybody knows someone who is struggling with drug addiction or homelessness. They are our mothers, fathers, grandparents, children, nieces, uncles, cousins, and friends.
My father’s side of the family has a high percentage of people struggling with alcohol and drug abuse. A huge fear I have carried with me for decades is that I, too, will fall into this trap of addiction. I can confess to having struggled with a few addictions in my life.
What kept me from landing on the street? For one, support systems in my family, friends, and the various community groups I have in my life. Another is listening to that higher power spoken of by many – in particular, Sam Bradshaw with the men’s shelter – as the spiritual element in the holistic approach to healing this crisis. A third is finding creative outlets for the anguish that bubbled up when a personal predicament or tragedy occurred.
Can you imagine lying on the ground, feeling the bugs crawl over your skin? Do you worry about walking through tall grass due to ticks and chiggers? Consider the number of blood suckers someone who lives outside encounters. Then realize you have no means to clean yourself.
See yourself huddled in a blanket, in a dark corner of a park or under a bridge, and hearing footsteps stealthily approaching – and feel the fear of being raped, beaten, or murdered.
The next time you encounter someone who could obviously use some help, don’t turn away. Talk to the person, and see what is needed. Maybe it is as simple as a bottle of water, or a burger and fries.
But stop and see the human being. And help this homeless situation in some way.
Lee Guthrie is a real estate broker associate and a special writer for the Tahlequah Daily Press.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.