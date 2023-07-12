I love my hometown – and you probably should, too. Whether you were born here, or transplanted from somewhere else, Tahlequah is a place to be proud of.
For too many people in recent years, a hometown is nothing but a hole to be escaped, or a starting place to be abandoned and forgotten. The predominant attitude among many young people is one of disdain for their roots, and a desire to “get out” or “see more.” While “getting out” and “seeing more” are good things to be pursued, they certainly are not ends in and of themselves. A genuine love for new places or a desire to experience more don’t necessitate a putting down of where one came from. You can love your hometown and love another place, too.
I recently wrote an essay for the great publication Front Porch Republic, which is centered on this very thing. Dedicated to localism, limits, and place, Front Porch Republic encourages human flourishing by pushing back against hyper-individualism, atomization, and rootlessness. In my piece, titled “The Foothills of the Ozarks,” I lay out my case for why I love my hometown, and what I think sets it apart as being a place worth admiring.
I have lived in Tahlequah my entire life – and I know the roads and rivers of Cherokee County like the back of my hand. I’m very grateful to have a family lineage – on both sides – with Oklahoma roots. That’s something increasingly rare in the contemporary world, and most people have to live without the benefit of a family history tied to a specific place. My paternal grandparents have owned and lived on land here in Cherokee County for decades, and those acres are the backdrop for much of my childhood and adolescence.
But they weren’t only a backdrop. A place is more than pretty scenery where you can live out your individual desires. A place is a part of your identity, and it gives a context for yourself and your place in the world. This is what too many of us miss today – that the land we inhabit is meant to be lived in and with, not simply on.
Tahlequah is a beautiful place to call home. It is peaceful, quiet, and very beautiful, and it has a charming and unique character that makes it stand out among many other towns of its size. It is a hotspot for the arts, with a lively music scene and yearly festivals that showcase the local talent and creativity. Its historic, 100-plus-year-old downtown is a classic staple of many American towns, especially as you venture westward, and the local shops and parks that populate it make the town that much more alive.
Tahlequah is also home, of course, to Northeastern State University, which I attended after high school to pursue a degree in computer science. I have dedicated much of my life to NSU, as the child of a faculty member growing up, as a student throughout my concurrent and undergrad years, and as a full-time employee for the past three.
When I first began to work for NSU, I worked as a university representative, traveling all around Oklahoma and the surrounding states to recruit students to attend. The greatest selling point, and the one that needed the least explanation, was the land itself. At times, the greatest pitch I could give prospective students was simply to show them pictures of our town, river, and mountains. Nestled here in the foothills of the Ozarks, Tahlequah is a place you can be proud to call your home.
Zephram Foster is a writer, musician, and songwriter from Tahlequah. He works in higher education, and in youth ministry in a Reformed Baptist Church. His writing has been published at American Reformer, Christ and Pop Culture, Ad Fontes Journal, the Theopolis Institute, and others, and his various outlets can be found at ww.zeffoster.com.
