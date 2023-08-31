Editor, Daily Press:
I appreciate Tahlequah educator Brent Been’s important discussion of faithless electors, and the value of the Electoral College. While not an educator, I served as a three-term legislative staffer and have followed civics all my life.
Probably the most significant president to lose the popular vote was Abraham Lincoln in 1860. I was not aware of Barack Obama’s very narrow popular vote win in 2012. Moreover, Statista shows that Bill Clinton did not reach 50% popular vote in either bid for the White House. Carter – 1976 – reached just 50% and Reagan only 50.4% in 1980. His 58.8% in 1984 is the highest popular vote by far in the past 50 years.
As to the list of “swing states”: Decades ago, California was “red” and Texas was “blue.” New York, Illinois, and New Jersey remain pretty impenetrable. “Fly-over” country often lives up to its unfortunate nickname, yet the most vehement anti-Electoral College types will argue that Wyoming’s three electoral votes are somehow “worth more” than California’s 54. Never mind that California has more electoral votes than the 12 smallest states in the country. That list includes South Dakota along with several deep blue states.
I wish people appreciated the elegance of our election infrastructure. The Electoral College keeps each state’s tabulations secure from outside irregularities. And of course, every state conducts two popular votes — primary and general election. Makeup of the U.S. Senate helps implement the principle that every state has an equal and distinct voice in governance. If a tie presidential vote were decided by the House of Representatives, each delegation would receive only one vote. POTUS stands for “President of the United States.”
Roberta Schlechter
Portland, Oregon
