Editor, Daily Press:
I keep waiting and reading Steve Fair’s columns expecting him to extol the virtues of Republican policies and tell us what a boon it would be for the country to benefit from those policies.
Sadly, I continue to be disappointed as he seems to prefer commenting on some Democrats, including this week’s column where he reports that Hunter Biden, who has never worked in the White House and never run for elected office, is deserving of his attention.
He report’s regularly what Democrats want or believe, usually without attribution, but this week citing a person who he identifies as a Democratic operative.
In fact, the only “Matt Bennett” listed in an internet search, other than a famous actor, was a person listed as a “third way” consultant who worked for Michael Dukakis in the last century.
His insight into Democratic thinking is weak and shallow and never reflects a discussion with local Democrats. I could set him straight if he would ask.
The fact is we believe no one, including Hunter Biden, is above the law. If he did the crime, he should suffer the consequences.
Unlike what he said last week, we believe in a secure border. We haven’t suggested that the special counsel, the AG appointed by former President Trump, is a patsy or a stooge.
We know for certain he didn’t receive $2 billion from Saudi Arabia and never served as special adviser to the president.
Perhaps Mr. Fair could take a look at that. In the meantime, I’m available for elucidation if he wants to know what local Democrats want or think.
Yolette Ross
Tahlequah
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.