In reference to the Political Roundup article “Most oppose push for 10 Commandments in classrooms” published in the Tahlequah Daily News July 1-2, 2023, I disagree with Sara Serrano that posting the 10 Commandments in classrooms violates separation of church and state. This is where a good majority of citizens do not know their history.
According to Partnerwithschools.org, Separation of Church and State or the “Establishment Clause” has been misinterpreted and our Founding Fathers “never meant to separate state and church, but instead just wanted to make sure that the government does not interfere with religion. Especially that it does not officially establish one particular religion or denomination over another or establish non-religion over religion.”
The 10 Commandments do not push one religion over another. In fact, the 10 Commandments were given to the Jews by Moses. Islam doesn’t exactly have its own “10 Commandments,” but it does have its own versions of many of the basic prohibitions given in the 10 Commandments, and they don’t object to things like displays of the commandments in public spaces. (Cline, Austin, “Muslim View of the Ten Commandments.” Learn Religions, Aug. 27, 2020, learnreligions.com/muslim-view-of-the-ten- commandments-250914.) So, the 10 Commandments are a part of the Jewish, Christian, and Muslim religions – not just Christianity, which is being attacked in dangerous ways today.
One Tahlequah local said, “Keep religion out of public schools or open the door to every single religion.” Well, three different religions are a part of the Ten Commandments. The Ten Commandments are more a code of ethics and not a symbol of a “savior.” Ethics are sorely needed in our public schools today.
