MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee Civic Center will step back 50 years to honor a song that made Okies from Muskogee proud.
An anniversary celebration of Merle Haggard’s iconic hit “Okie from Muskogee” will take place 7 p.m. Thursday at the Civic Center — 50 years to the day and at the very place Haggard performed the song live. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
The concert will feature Ben and Noel Haggard with Merle’s band, the Strangers. Tickets reflect 1969 prices: $3, $3.50 and $4.
“We have very few tickets left,” said Justin O’Neal, Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce Tourism Director. “So we plan to have a very large crowd.”
O’Neal said he anticipates 3,500 people attending.
“We want to create that same atmosphere of 1969,” he said. “Making the prices the same as they were 50 years ago brings more hype to the concert and lets people take that step back in time.”
The concert will feature special guests who were at the 1969 concert, including one of the performers, O’Neal said. Ben Haggard played lead guitar with the Strangers until and after his father’s death in 2016.
Ben Haggard said he never felt wrong about carrying on his father’s music and legacy.
“It’s been an important part of me finding out who I am,” he said. “So I’m glad I followed my gut and did what others doubted was right.”
The youngest of Haggard’s son might perform some of his own music.
“I am focusing on myself as a person and introspectively finding out what I have to offer as a songwriter,” he said.
Haggard said his father taught him “there is not a right or wrong way to express yourself through music as long as the message is clear and from your heart.”
Ben Haggard said touring with his father “was the college I was so worried about not going to.” He recalled learning about life as well as music.
His father’s main life lesson: “Everything’s backwards and you should always find a way to keep your ego in check since it is the enemy.”
Ben Haggard said he has performed in the Muskogee area a couple of times with his father and once or twice since his father died.
O’Neal said Thursday’s concert is attracting fans from all over.
“The impact of Merle Haggard and ‘Okie from Muskogee’ has been felt worldwide,” he said. “We sold tickets in 12 different states. It should be a very action-filled nights.”
He said people can expect an action-packed night.
“And you’ll never know who will come on stage,” O’Neal said.
If you go
WHO: Ben and Noel Haggard.
WHAT: Okie From Muskogee 50th Anniversary Celebration.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday.
WHERE: Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.
TICKETS: $3, $3.50, $4; available at www.visitmuskogee.com
INFORMATION: (918) 682-2401.
