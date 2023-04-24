My cell phone rang at 9:30 a.m. last Wednesday, and my screen revealed the caller was Marilyn Poindexter. I answered by saying, “I’m on a tight deadline, what’s up?” and she quickly rang off. She sounded offended.
I’m assuming if it had been an emergency, she would have said so, since I reminded her just a few weeks ago that we now have earlier print deadlines, and that she should try not to call me on Monday, Wednesday, or Friday. I would also think that after my being in the business for 42 years, she would know I’m not available too much in April, and even when I am, the tension is high and the mood sour. For TDP, that is the dreaded “Month of Progress,” and almost anyone who has ever been in the newspaper business – at least in Oklahoma – knows exactly what that means. Most papers produce these special annual supplements — or did at one time – with the theme being as the name implies.
TDP’s Progress used to be much larger than it is today. In the 1990s, we sometimes published up to 200 pages on the last weekend of the month. Back in those days, before ethical concerns were a major factor, people in the newsroom often sold ads for this edition. That’s because we could go outside of the usual “business box” and hit up people we dealt with on a daily basis for news. If you don’t count classified listings, I was the first person to sell a retail-type advertisement to area schools, NSU, the hospital, and several civic organizations. I usually brought in more revenue for this edition than anyone in the sales department, perhaps with Bob Gibbins or Eddie Glenn right behind me. That was a long time ago, in the era of darkrooms, carriers, and a bundling machine that squatted in a corner, and when anyone passed, it started itself, growled, and emitted a puff of smoke.
The Progress edition is unique in one respect: It is the only time clients can get what might loosely be called “news copy” along with their advertisements. The advantage of buying an ad from a member of the news team was that we could write your copy for you, whereas an ad rep would not do that. Some of them were incapable of writing more than their names and figures related to the cost of an ad, but others simply said they did not have the time. In fact, neither did we on the news team; since we had to produce the daily newspaper as well, this usually meant a lengthy series of 80-hour weeks or longer. That was back in the day when we were all on salary and did not get overtime, so the commission looked pretty good, too, at that point.
Historically, ad reps worked a standard 40- to 45-hour week. But with the evolution of the industry as it is, they have no such luxury, either. Heather Ruotolo, who was finally named our ad manager a few months back after actually doing that job and others for several years, can attest. She’s commented to me more than once since her promotion: “I had no idea how much work a manager does. I thought you were just saying that!” And while I don’t know a decent newspaper editor who has ever routinely worked a 40-hour week, that would be impossible now, owing to industry changes. Our staffs are smaller, there is a digital component we didn’t have to deal with 30 years ago, and page design has now shifted onto the laps of the newsrooms rather than the now-defunct department known as “composing.”
When Progress is about to ensue each year, I always issue a warning on Facebook, because I usually can’t respond to people immediately, and they usually get frustrated, worried, or angry. Of course, my mother isn’t on Facebook, but she ought to know this by now. Still, I know how forgetful I am at 63, and she’s 85, so perhaps that’s a valid excuse.
The first four months of the year are the worst for me, always. We have three magazines, and the Newcomers Guide is like 80 pages. Then there are taxes, and the Progress edition. I’m not sure which is a greater source of consternation, paying taxes or going through Progress. Both are inevitable, like death. There are also a couple of big local events to cover extensively. As of this writing on Friday morning, everything is out of the way except Progress, and we have four sections down, three to go – and they’re the biggest ones. Then I get a brief reprieve at the end of this misery, with the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival with my husband, sister, and niece. and then the cycle resumes, with the graduation magazine, Green Country Scene and Tahlequah Grapevine magazines, and the Best of the Best campaign. That’s the second third of the year, which is not as bad as the first.
But who am I kidding? Life is a never-ending cycle of non-recreational stuff. I was talking the other day to Joplin Globe Editor Andy Ostemeyer, another regional editor for CNHI. We were discussing how our long hours have interfered with our ability to remember what our spouses look like – and thank God our kids are grown. Our respective spouses might bring us a slice of pizza while we’re working on our computers at home, give us a baleful stare and leave the room. Then we both realized we didn’t have time to chat about not having enough time.
So here’s to yet another hope that I’ll come out on the other side of Progress with my sanity intact.
