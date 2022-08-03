Local residents who have been keeping up with current events within the City of Tahlequah have plenty to talk about lately, and one topic that ruffled some feathers involved the downtown murals, and the decision by a new business owner to paint over one of these on his building.
The business owners aren’t from around these parts, and there’s nothing wrong with that; the city can’t grow and develop if entrepreneurs and companies aren’t willing to relocate here. But what has upset many people involved in the arts community is the fact that the paint job seemed to have occurred without any forewarning, or any public discussion about the intrinsic value of the original painting. Two factors are at work here: one is of a business nature, and the other is a cultural consideration specific to this city.
First, a real estate company has every right to sell property to anyone it chooses, as long as the process is above board, and it goes without saying, as long as the new owner isn’t a criminal. And the new owner also has a right to do what he wants with his property in terms of aesthetics, as long as that decision doesn’t defy local ordinances or other laws.
Second, these murals have become an essential part of the fabric of Tahlequah, and one of the many special aspects of the city’s character that draw tourists to the area. Many business owners have chosen to contract with artists to produce these beautiful pieces for the outer walls of their buildings. Sometimes, organizations have funded the work, or helped as part of a community project. But in every case, the artist has been someone with a stellar reputation who put heart and soul into the project at hand, with the expectation that their work would be enjoyed by the public for many years to come.
Some businesspeople who buy a building may have different designs in mind, and they’re perfectly within their right to make changes. But it would demonstrate a remarkable sense of community if, before they do that, they talk to local residents and immerse themselves in at least the first couple of layers of the city’s history. That would, first and foremost, mean learning about the Cherokee Nation.
Our understanding at this point is that the owner of the building – which is now an eye-popping pink and blue combination that some find objectionable – is expected to extend an olive branch to the artist and others who helped bring this particular mural to life. Another mural could be in the offing, if all goes well. But in the future, newcomers to this community – and any other, for that matter – should take steps to find out what life is like in their new hometown, and plan accordingly, with at least a bit of respect to those who came before them.
Perhaps in the meantime, the City Council could consider some sort of ordinance protecting those murals to an extent, while still allowing businesses proper latitude.
