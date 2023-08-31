The pay has just improved for Tahlequah Public Schools personnel, and that should be cause for celebration.
By “public education advocates,” we mean anyone who breathes. Even those who don’t have children or grandchildren in the system are inextricably connected to it. And since most of us can’t afford the $25,000-a-semester tuition required of parents who send their kids to certain private schools, that means public education.
Tahlequah’s pay was already better than average in the state, but as Superintendent Tanya Jones and Tahlequah Education Association President Kym Tinsley pointed out, state law brought a proportional pay increase to local district personnel. That’s a good thing, but at least for the teachers, it’s not yet enough.
It takes a special person who loves children enough to put up with all the issues that go hand in hand with the job. And as most teachers will tell you, the kids are not the problem; it’s the parents. Tahlequah Daily Press has an “institutional memory” that goes all the way back to 1985, and those of us who have been around long enough to know are aware of how fearful, ignorant and bigoted parents can wreak havoc for administrators and teachers – and certainly board members, who are elected by a group of voters that includes these troublemakers.
A starting teacher at Tahlequah – who has neither the experience nor the tenure to face down a recalcitrant parent – starts at just over $42,000. Remember, these teachers must possess bachelor’s degrees. It might sound lucrative to someone with a “career” in fast food, but frankly, it’s not enough for the responsibility and stress heaped upon these dedicated professionals.
Tinsley is known by TDP staffers to be a dedicated, innovative and intelligent individual from an exceptional family. She, like many other public school teachers, has invested her heart and soul into today’s children – tomorrow’s leaders, who will be expected to pull the United States out of the sad shape foisted upon it by older generations. She and her peers are owed gratitude not just by parents, but by the community at-large.
As for those who curl their lip at the notion of unions like TEA that negotiate on behalf of members, they need to rethink their position. Nothing could be more important than the education of our children – and their safety, but that’s another topic for another day. TEA, as well as the Fraternal Order of Police and the firefighters’ union, are essential parts of society that only the selfish and unenlightened would have no use for. Yes, some unions are corrupt, and others are ineffective, but those that do their jobs correctly are worth their weight in gold, because they strive for just and fair wages – and treatment – for members.
It’s true there are differences. Readers learned the other day that cops here at a certain level could make more than the duly elected police chief, which didn’t sit quite right with some. Teachers, on the other hand, generally make about half of what administrators do. That, too, could raise some eyebrows, as it did for one local individual when defending what some claimed was exorbitant pay for low-level cops: “[Teachers] don’t have to dodge bullets.” Say what again? The irony of that statement is yet another reason teachers should be well-compensated. And we don’t know about every police chief, but Nate King is almost always on the scene when there’s a volatile situation involving a stand-off or other hazards. As for superintendents, TDP’s institutional memory dubs her as one of the best we’ve had here.
The Blue Lives Matter movement revealed the need to support law enforcement officers. We should accord the same support to public school employees, at whatever level they serve.
