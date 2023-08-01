A lot has been written in the past few months about the economy and how gloomy people are about how things are going.
A key driver of that sense of gloom people report is inflation. No doubt we’ve seen prices rise in ways we haven’t seen in decades. I’m old enough to have been around the last time inflation was high and remember how that episode was dealt with.
Paul Volker was the Federal Reserve chair at the time, and he, like Jay Powell, turned to the “tried and true” playbook, which apparently has only one play. We all know what that play is; it’s the old reverse play known as “raise interest rates.”
We went from zero interest, low-mortgage rates, affordable car/appliance/large purchase rates to this: “After hiking interest rates 10 times since March 2022, the Fed pumped the brakes at its June meeting. The central bank’s federal funds rate will remain at a range of 5% to 5.25% for the time being,” with speculation that they’ll raise rates again in September.”
I’m glad they didn’t raise the rates again in June at their last meeting, but I think it would be a mistake for them to raise rates again at their meeting in September – especially with the economy doing very well under President Biden’s plan to build the economy “from the bottom up and the middle out” strategy. It’s working.
Inflation is melting like a hailstone in July in Phoenix. Plus, the predicted recession seems to be more and more unlikely. The naysayers have been saying for months that a recession is “just around the corner” and “a hard landing is coming.” You’d think the sky was falling.
So, yes, with all those predictions and negativity, people are generally gloomy. They’re gloomy about the national economy but pretty upbeat about their own situations. Very strange. Stranger still is the Fed’s focus on raising interest rates. It seems when the only tool in your toolbox is “hike rates,” then that is the tool used. I’d say a better use of their time would be to take a look at using their position to expose the major corporations that have used inflation as an excuse to raise their prices way beyond the inflation rate.
From The New York Times on May 31, 2023, we get this: “The prices of oil, transportation, food ingredients and other raw materials have fallen in recent months as the shocks stemming from the pandemic and the war in Ukraine have faded. Yet many big businesses have continued raising prices at a rapid clip.” The article goes on to report, “Companies are not just maintaining margins, not just passing on cost increases, they have used it as a cover to expand margins,” and expand them a lot.
These companies are using inflation as a tool to increase profits, give CEOs huge bonuses and large payouts to stockholders. This is a major factor in continuing inflation. Even as inflation rates come down, it is reported that these companies have no plans to alter course. Sadly, with that stance, the Fed, with its seemingly only tool, could plan to raise rates again – and it did July 26.
I think a better course would be for Chairman Powell to hold a press conference and say, “Instead of raising interest rates, I’m going to meet with corporate leaders and encourage them to lower prices.” and name names.
These companies should be ashamed, but they know no shame when they are raking in the cash. That is not inflation, that is highway robbery, and they’re getting away with it. It’s time for the Fed to get a new tool.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
