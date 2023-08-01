Last week,the Federal Reserve yet again raised interest rates by a quarter of a percent to combat the inflation they were calling “transitory” more than two years ago. With the year over year inflation rate at 3% in June – on top of the 9.1% recorded at the same time last year – it appears the increase in inflation has slowed, but prices continue to increase.
Pair the “transitory” prediction with a Bloomberg line from a few weeks ago, which stated, “Tucked away in hours of congressional testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell last month was an admission that the central bank was blindsided by the impact of shrinking its balance sheet four years ago.” Makes you wonder how good the Fed really is at predicting the future. Of course, that isn’t easy for any of us, but we’re not the ones making decisions that affect the world’s largest economy.
So after hitting a 40-year high for inflation, we are now at a 22-year high for interest rates. This is also in addition to the fact that several outlets reported in May of this year that consumer debt hit an all-time high of over $17 trillion. And those higher interest rates play a role not just in consumer debt, but the $32 trillion national debt as well.
Last month, Forbes reported that with the Fed’s increased interest rates, “The interest cost for just about all government debt is increasing.” Forbes added that, “As interest costs rise, the cost of servicing the debt is starting to compete with some of the larger functions of the U.S. government.”
As inflation, debt, and interest rates were weighing on the lower and middle class, we also had several bank failures earlier in the year that some have attributed to the higher interest rates. The Fed’s rate hikes may have proved successful in slowing inflation, but we have to consider the effect these hikes have had on other aspects of the economy. And we should also consider the possible role the Fed had in contributing to inflation to begin with, through its previous quantitative easing and “money printing” policies.
Where the Federal Reserve has used low interest rates and adding numbers to the balance sheet to stimulate the economy, the use of rate hikes is now an active attempt to destimulate the economy – an intentional slowdown.
When the Fed announced its rate hike last week, Jerome Powell held a press conference wherein he stated, “We have been seeing the effects of our policy tightening on demand, in the most interest-rate sensitive sectors of the economy, particularly housing and investments. It will take time however, for the full effects of our ongoing monetary restraint to be realized, especially on inflation. In addition, the economy is facing headwinds from tighter credit conditions for households and businesses, which are likely to weigh on economic activity, hiring, and inflation.”
In kind words, Powell appears to be acknowledging that higher interest rates will have some negative effects on the economy and job market, while also admitting we haven’t seen the full effects of the Fed’s previous rate hikes.
The Federal Reserve seems to be constantly manipulating the U.S. economy, trying to control everything from inflation to employment to GDP. Perhaps it should begin to roll back interest rates, focus more on stabilizing the dollar as a measurement of value, and consider a more hands-off approach.
Thomas Sanco is a Cherokee County resident who deals in vintage cars and parts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.