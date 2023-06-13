Back in March, the Future of Life Institute published an open letter calling for a six-month pause on the development of Artificial Intelligence due to concerns about how the technology could alter our lives. The institute sought signatures in support of the letter and gained the support of Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.
Many people recently learned only a small part of what AI is capable of with ChatGPT. ChatGPT can answer questions, or even write this column, given an adequate prompt. But that’s only a very narrow application of AI technology. Other programs are being made that could be your personal assistant or even possibly find cures for diseases.
That all seems well and good, but AI can also help produce deep fakes, replicating your voice with a sample of less than a minute. And your children could be communicating with it through Snapchat’s AI program.
Some even speak about AI playing a role in the extinction of the human race. It sounds like science fiction, something from “The Matrix,” but so many scientists and researchers now share these concerns that we can’t ignore the effects this technology could have any longer.
Time Magazine spoke of negative effects of AI: “Before superintelligence and its human extinction threat, AI can have many other side effects worthy of concern, ranging from bias and discrimination to privacy loss, mass surveillance, job displacement, growing inequality, cyberattacks, lethal autonomous weapon proliferation, humans getting ‘hacked,’ human enfeeblement and loss of meaning, non-transparency, mental health problems (from harassment, social media addiction, social isolation, dehumanization of social interactions) and threats to democracy from (from polarization, misinformation and power concentration).”
New technology is often scary or uncertain, but Artificial Intelligence is really unlike anything mankind has created before. Even when we built the atomic bomb, the bomb didn’t get smarter – it didn’t make its own decisions. AI is something we don’t necessarily have control over. As long as AI is running, it’s learning. Researchers have found that AI can teach itself things its designers didn’t intend, and didn’t expect for it to learn.
To put it in perspective, Eliezer Yudkowsky, writing for Time Magazine, says, “To visualize a hostile superhuman AI, don’t imagine a lifeless, book-smart thinker dwelling inside the internet and sending ill-intentioned emails. Visualize an entire alien civilization, thinking at millions of times human speeds, initially confined to computers – in a world of creatures that are, from its perspective, very stupid and very slow.”
Time Magazine’s bio of Eliezer Yudkowsky reads: “Yudkowsky is a decision theorist from the U.S. and leads research at the Machine Intelligence Research Institute. He’s been working on aligning Artificial General Intelligence since 2001 and is widely regarded as a founder of the field.”
Yudkowski didn’t sign the aforementioned letter calling for a pause in development – because he doesn’t think it goes far enough. Yudkowsky wants to stop it altogether. He believes AI is an existential threat, and isn’t afraid to say so.
But even setting aside the existential factor, we need to think deeper and be more introspective about how this technology could change our lives. Perhaps we’ve been so focused on whether we could do it, that we haven’t thought enough about whether we should do it. If we continue to develop AI unrestrained, what kind of world will we create? and in a world where everything is accomplished through AI, where will humanity find meaning and purpose?
Thomas Sanco is a Cherokee County resident who deals in vintage cars and parts.
