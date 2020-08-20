Chris Paul is about to play his most important game as a member of any basketball team to ever to call Oklahoma City home.
Following Thursday’s Western Conference quarterfinal Game 2 loss inside the Disney bubble in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, a 111-98 setback most notable for all that it might have been yet wasn’t, Paul took his own performance personally.
He did not invoke Broadway Joe or Mark Messier, two all-time greats in two other sports who once offered and backed up famous guarantees that led to championships.
Instead, if you can read a player’s face even as he wears a mask to take questions in these coronavirus times, Paul’s words sounded like they’d come after a long look in the mirror.
“I’ve got to do more,” he said.
He’d been asked what he needs from his team when Oklahoma City takes the court against Houston at 5 p.m. Saturday, a must-win if the Thunder are to have any real shot to reach another playoff series.
“I’ve got to show up,” he said.
Paul’s team led after the second and third quarters, but not by the right amounts, because Oklahoma City should have led by 20 at the half and should have been coasting toward a series-evening victory after three.
Instead, the Thunder went flat as a pancake three different times, once in each of the last three quarters.
Watching, it didn’t feel like Paul was to blame for any of it exactly. On the other hand, how can a team led by Chris Paul become so stagnant in times the game’s there for the taking?
OKC coach Billy Donovan focused on the final two frames.
“It’s going to be awfully difficult to have 39-point halves,” and win, he said.
Yeah, that’s what the Thunder did after leading 59-53 after two quarters. But too much opportunity had already been wasted.
The Rockets attempted an NBA playoff record 35 3-pointers in the first half, making half of the first 20 and none of the next 15.
The Rockets only made two field goals and scored just six points the last seven minutes of the first half.
Houston was frustrated, cold and unthinkingly throwing the ball toward the basket hoping fate would intervene and it would begin to score again.
But instead of going up big the rest of the half, OKC spent too much time standing still.
Houston led 47-43 when Eric Gordon made a layup 7:22 before the break and Oklahoma City led only 52-51 when Houston scored its first field goal in forever when Gordon made another layup 1:34 before the break.
Opportunity lost.
In the third quarter, the Thunder scored on exactly one of their first 14 possessions and turned it over seven times.
Unthinkable.
In the fourth quarter, Paul began with a basket and the Thunder didn’t score again until nine possessions later.
Impossible
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 31 points, two assists and six rebounds.
Commendable.
Paul, his mentor, finished with 14 points, two assists and six rebounds.
Impermissible.
The ESPN broadcast crew reminded us how well Paul and the Thunder had played in the clutch this season. Yet, for the second straight game, Paul and the Thunder could not create the conditions by which “clutch” is even defined.
“We didn’t manufacture enough good possessions,” Donovan said.
How can that happen to a team claiming three quality point guards, one of whom is Chris Paul?
Here’s the thing.
He’s been so good this season, so necessary, so clutch, so inclined to make the winning play, so much the prime mover.
Yet, two games into the playoffs, Paul nor his team are moving.
They’re playing lots of defense.
James Harden, the league’s leading scorer, finished with a pedestrian 21 points and made 5 of 16 shots. After three quarters, thanks to inspired defense from Lu Dort, he’d netted only 10.
“We put ourselves in a position to win that game,” Paul said, “and I’ve got to do better for us.”
We’re still waiting for the Thunder to look like the Thunder again, yet that won’t happen until Chris Paul looks like Chris Paul again: the smartest guy on the court, making the best decisions, hitting huge shots.
Maybe tomorrow.
