Two separate vehicle crashes happened on Friday, one involving a fatality of a California man.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Angel Vasquez, 29, was driving a 2016 Jeep Cherokee westbound five miles east of Tahlequah when he crossed the center line for an unknown reason.
His vehicle struck a 2016 Toyota Tundra driven eastbound by 70-year-old Ralph Burnett, of Tahlequah. Vasquez was pronounced dead at the scene and Burnett was transported to St. John’s Hospital in Tulsa where he was admitted in fair condition with trunk internal injuries.
Lindsay Hall, of Locust Grove, was transported to Cherokee Nation’s W.W. Hastings Hospital where she was treated and released.
According to the OHP, Vasquez wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of crash while Burnett and Hall were. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
OHP troopers responded to an injury crash on West 750 Road, five miles east of Hulbert.
Mary Patrick, 68, of Tahlequah, was driving a 2006 Ford Mustang and departed the road to the right before she struck a tree. She was taken to St. John’s Hospital in Tulsa and admitted in fair conditions with trunk internal, arm, and legs injuries.
An 11-year-old child was taken to Northeastern Health System and treated and released.
The cause of the crash was speeding.
