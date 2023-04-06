“They always say time changes things, but you actually have to change things yourself.”
Read with a note of surprise, this quote from Andy Warhol prompts a chuckle and shake of the head. While straightening the office in preparation for a transition, I got the opportunity to look at the city’s comprehensive plan again. You know, the one that was finalized by Council on Jan. 1, 2021 – just two years ago? The plan to take us to 2040?
Reading from page 119, there are observations about our major corridors. “Downing …shows a dated version of town that has declined over the decades with missing buildings, vacant spaces, and more pavement than open storefront.” Wowzer. Comparing that statement to the energy that is Downing now, things are very different indeed.
Not only have we seen the grand openings of Taco Bell, 7 Brew, and Whataburger, but we’ve also had the grand reopenings of Braum’s and Save A Lot following their remodelings. New driveways under construction provide access to the development area behind the new restaurants and to the location of the soon-to-be built new Hastings Hospital. The city’s street department has begun construction of sidewalks on the north side of Downing to accommodate pedestrian traffic into downtown. ODOT is working on scheduling the construction of sidewalks on both sides of the road from the bypass to the hospital.
The observation about Middle Muskogee includes, “The impression one gets when entering downtown from the south is that of unchecked growth promoted by vehicular values rather than safe pedestrian access.” Two years later, buildings are being renovated and new businesses are opening on a regular basis. The bond project reworking Muskogee Avenue is getting ready to begin in a few months, which will address the sidewalk and pedestrian access needed.
South Muskogee – south of the bypass – is described as, “In this section, designed for vehicular travel, how fast one can get in and out with all their needs met is the goal. Community Character is non-existent. This location could be Anywhere USA.”
Driving this stretch now, the landscaping and shops surrounding the Cherokee Casino are anything but “Anywhere USA.” When the new sidewalks are constructed linking the casino and Southridge development to Walmart and Reasor’s, we become a community more visibly supportive of walkability and multi-modal transportation. When the Mankiller Park construction is complete, the roundabout center landscaping is done, and a sidewalk connects the Cherokee Tribal Complex to the casino and Southridge, it will be hard to miss how culturally different Tahlequah is from other communities.
Collectively, the residents and investors in Tahlequah have made a tremendous difference in how our community looks and feels in a very short timeframe. Future conversations about corridors will also include 4th Street and Allen Road. For that matter, the corridor conversations should also speak to Park Hill Road, Stickross Mountain Road, and Grandview Road, as well.
Keeping our community character, while changing at this pace, is a challenge. Kuddos to all of you who are building the future. Change happens in the twinkle of an eye, it seems, when everyone works together.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.