This past week Cherokee Nation citizens got to hear from the candidates running for chief and deputy chief of the tribe.
Debates are an important part of the political process, where candidates stand and face the public to explain their views on policies and issues. It is also a time when candidates must face the music on past actions and decisions.
The Cherokee Nation debate was a good one, and it included a fair share of zingers, as debates should. After all, the format is to debate different thoughts, ideas, and actions. While candidates should be professional and respectful of one another, they are running against one another as opponents and are expected to challenge one another on statements, votes, actions, and personality. It is healthy, keeps the candidates honest and responsible, and gives voters the opportunity to see how the different candidates react under pressure, negative statements, and attacks on one’s actions, integrity, and credibility.
This election is another important one for Cherokees. The Cherokee Nation is a growing government that has done a lot of good over the past several decades. Since the 1980s and former Chief Wilma Mankiller’s partnership with communities in building water lines to those whose homes had no running water, the tribe has worked to bring improvement not only to Cherokee homes and families, but improvement to all those living and visiting the reservation.
There have also been many challenges, with a primary one being the McGirt decision from the U.S. Supreme Court. Not only the Cherokee Nation, but all tribal nations were placed under tremendous pressure with their court systems and their relationship with states immediately after the decision came down from America’s highest court.
Tribes were immediately being handed cases from the state courts and state attorneys, as well as lots of confusion between courts and law enforcement agencies on who handles what in the legal process. Another issue came when convictions were made, and sentences handed down. Tribes didn’t have their own prison systems and many tribal individuals were sent to other areas and states to serve their debts to society. With the strong focus on family in Native American communities, this was an unfortunate outcome.
Issues of healthcare, business ventures, education, language and culture, and elder assistance were all once again topics of tense discussion. Each of these are programs highly important to Cherokees and other Indigenous people across the world, especially in North America. This debate gave the opportunity for candidates to tout what they have done in the past and to put forth ideas of what could be improved in the future.
Like the United States, the Cherokee Nation and other tribal nations have always had political and philosophical differences within their ranks. Sadly, like the U.S., the tribe has become one of harsh division at times, as well.
Again, this is nothing new. We can look at our history and see a time of a takeover of the tribal courthouse in the 1990s, and even looking further back to pre-removal and post-removal, involving chiefs and leaders, such as John Ross, Elias Boudinot, Nancy Ward, and others.
If you are a Cherokee and are registered to vote, go watch the debates, research all the candidates, and decide who would best represent your views and opinions in your government. Then, most importantly, go vote for who will represent you the best regardless of who friends or family may support.
It’s your vote – use it wisely. That’s the Cherokee thing to do.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the president of Maloy PR.
