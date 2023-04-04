What role does government play in economic decisions we make?
It’s usually behind the scenes, beyond an individual citizen’s control, but government policy often drives decision making. A common refrain in debates about subsidizing this or that is “government should not be picking winners and losers.” If you do an online search of that term in produces a lot of “hits.”
But what if a majority of citizens believe a policy is good, and would have a positive effect on future generations? Would the government, operating as “we the people,” be justified in taking such an action?
Economic development is one such topic. Policymakers want future generations to have successful lives and stay right here in Oklahoma, so they put their finger on the scale to recruit “opportunity.” The most recent example of that is offering Volkswagen nearly $500 million in subsidies to build a plant in Oklahoma. That effort failed. Before that was Panasonic with a similar sweetheart deal, which also failed.
But the effort was serious and clearly there. It seems the notion of not picking winners and losers is in the eye of the beholder. I remember when Bass Pro was considering building a store in OKC and got a substantial tax credit, while Academy, with a similar line of products, got squat. Eye of the beholder.
And now, the Oklahoma legislature is considering providing a tax incentive to an industry that produces nothing, but uses extraordinary amounts of electricity, that being the “crypto” industry. What? You haven’t heard of this?
From the legislative website comes this: “The committee substitute for HB1600 provides a sales tax exemption for machinery and equipment purchased for commercial cryptoasset mining until December 31, 2038. The mining must occur in a facility that is at least 50,000 square feet and has a load reduction agreement with its retail electric supplier. Eligible equipment includes, but is not limited to, servers, computers, racks, power distribution units, cabling, switchgears, transformers, substations, software, network equipment, and electricity.”
I’m sure I don’t know what “cryptoasset mining” means, but I do know they project a loss in tax revenue of over $500,000 and nearly a $1 million next fiscal year. Is there value to you and me? I don’t see it, but I did reach out to Rep. Culver who contacted the author who offered this, in part, “Digital Asset mining uses Blockchain technology which has the potential of limitless applications. As companies explore how to take advantage of this technology, they have a huge need for employees with this skillset.
Attracting and expanding digital asset mining in Oklahoma provides opportunities for the state to become a major participant in establishing a highly skilled workforce around blockchain technology.”
So, for that “industry,” we see “potential” and “explore” and “provides opportunities” is getting a huge thumb on the scale, picking a “winner.” But do you or I derive any benefit from that? Does it have a general societal good? I don’t own any “crypto” currency so have no need for “mining” of such. Do you?
However, I do have need for transportation, and I know the current trend is toward electric vehicles to reduce the carbon load on our environment that 99% of scientists agree is a problem.
We see it ourselves in hotter summers, wildfires, flood, etc., so electric vehicles are here now, and soon to be even more so. The federal government has placed its thumb on the scale in a way that you and I can get a direct benefit and help the environment.
I can get behind that.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.