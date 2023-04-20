President Joe Biden’s budget plan is a strategy to grow the economy from the bottom up and middle out, not from the top 1% down.
Biden wants to increase the Medicare tax rate from 3.8%-5% on income exceeding $400,000 per year, including salaries and capital gains. Biden has also unveiled, as part of his budget, a plan to close the loopholes that allow some Americans to avoid Medicare taxes. The president seeks to help expand Medicare’s ability to negotiate for lower prescription drugs. The recent polling shows most Americans do not want to see cuts to Medicare and Social Security. A majority of Americans support Biden’s plan to increase the tax burden on those earning over $400,000 to fund Medicare so the program doesn’t end up insolvent.
Americans are also not too keen on raising the eligibility for both programs to 70. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida, says we must put all laws up for reconsideration every five years. In a divided Congress, neither eligibility reforms nor Scott’s proposal are advancing.
The Republicans keep citing that tax cuts are the way to affect economic growth, yet we’ve seen this before. Remember in December 2017, when then President Donald Trump signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, that act disproportionately helped the wealthy elite, and added to the deficit, with no accompanying growth the GOP promised.
The Republican-led House of Representatives does have a plan to burden working Americans though with a proposal to eliminate all individual and corporate income taxes, capital gains, payroll taxes, and estate taxes while imposing a 30% sales tax on goods and services. This is the GOP plan that includes a provision to abolish the IRS, and then the states would deal with the collection of a national sales tax for the federal treasury.
In the meantime, we are on the clock. The race is on to avoid a national debt default, which Republicans say can be avoided if Democrats will link spending cuts to an elevation of the debt ceiling. Is a 30% sales tax going to allow us to even break even?
The Republicans want to grow the economy from the top down with tax cuts and breaks that benefit the haves and have more in America. Take a lesson from the 1980s President Ronald Reagan playbook that includes massive tax reform for the wealthy, while working families were hit hard by cuts to many programs these Americans depend on.
Reagan won over the white working class Rust Belt Americans, who were upset about the diminishing power of unions due to industry locating in right-to-work states. But because of the Reagan tax cuts for the very rich, income inequality advanced to new levels.
Biden’s tax cut plan is directed at millions of working and moderate income families, and millions will get assistance purchasing health care. The GOP plan for tax cuts is a plan to give the super rich to continue concealing income placed in tax havens, as well as offshore accounts.The Trump tax cuts will continue under the Republican plan.
Consider that working families are already struggling in the face of inflationary pressures with the robust job market and wage increases that have been adding to that pressure. The GOP rank-and-file want to burden millions of Americans even more. Politically, this Republican Fair Tax Act might just help the Democrats retake the House in the Nov. 5, 2024, midterms.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.