Sen. Elizabeth Warren has cited three players in the recent banking crisis, and the most obvious is Congress and former President Donald Trump’s weakening of the banking regulations.
Warren also includes the current Federal Reserve chair as “taking a blowtorch” to the whole thing.
It was Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell who really tailored the oversight to dilute what provisions in the Dodd-Frank Act did to reign in CEOs. The third operative Warren refers to are the banking execs who lobbied Congress hard for changes in the system. In 2018, that is what happened when Trump signed that Dodd-Frank reform bill, which raised the too-big-to-fail threshold from $50 billion to $250 billion, which is a bad premise to begin with, as it just entices the execs to load up on risk. That is exactly what happened with the Silicon Valley Bank crisis and the New York Signature Bank shutdown.
If there is anything the Trump rollback of banking regulations demonstrated back in 2018, it is the power exercised by Wall Street, special interests, and those high powered-lobbyists. Make no mistake: That is what we are witnessing here. There was a time when investment banks and commercial banks were required to stay in their lanes, if you will, because of a bill signed by FDR known as the Glass-Steagall Act. The Glass-Steagall Act restricted bankers from engaging in selling securities and issuing loans.
But in the 1980s, the Federal Reserve began to chip away at the New Deal firewall between high-risk investment banking and the depository sector. Lawmakers cited that our competitive edge was faltering, and was in danger of crumbling entirely if we continued to be regulated that way.
By the late ‘90s, then-President Bill Clinton drove the final nail into the coffin of Glass-Steagall. Clinton remarked it was important to stabilize banks by allowing firms to diversify in the arena of global markets. Ten years after Clinton had killed the act, the U.S. was in the midst of the worst financial crisis since the 1929 crash.
And look where we are now. Because of the loosening of banking regulations over the years – which also includes Trump’s law that satisfied the special corporate interests – there is a big risk to small businesses in the country that depend on meeting payroll because they do business with these multibillion-dollar banks. Then there is the concern about depositors taking money out of smaller regional banks to deposit their funds in the “too-big-to-fail” institutions, and that is happening.
When then-President Ronald Reagan rolled back regulatory measures in basically every aspect of the country, including savings and loan institutions, he opened the door for risky speculative real estate ventures. That is what happened with S&L’s loaning money to investors to engage in high-risk projects in the American Southwest. Then the real estate market tanked, and it resulted in a taxpayer bailout of those who were eaten up with greed in a deregulated market.
One of the reasons for the SVB bank crisis was poor management. The problem was on the liability side regarding all of those uninsured deposits. These banks account for a lot of commercial real estate and mortgages. These financial institutions need more regulation than what they are doing now.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
