Green grapes, spinach salad, split pea soup, and pistachios are all things that are good for you.
There are lots of foods that are good for you that are naturally green. In fact, “greens” are one of the first vegetables to come up in the springtime. If well-protected, some will stay alive through the winter and begin growing once the days start to warm. Spinach is probably the best known of the greens, but there are many others, including young dandelion greens. Swiss chard grows very well in Oklahoma as do mustard and beet greens. Other greens available in the grocery store this time of year are collard greens, kale, and an assortment of Oriental greens.
There are several types of lettuce commonly grown in gardens. Crisphead, also known as iceberg lettuce, is widely available as a fresh market type. Butterhead, or Bibb lettuce, is a loose-heading type with dark green leaves that are somewhat thicker than those of iceberg lettuce. Romaine or Cos, is less commonly grown by gardeners, but is a very nutritious lettuce that deserves attention. Leaf-type lettuce, either with green or reddish leaves, is the one most gardeners grow. This type is used for salads, sandwiches, and in wilted lettuce salads.
To get a healthy variety, think color. Eating fruits and vegetables of different colors gives your body a wide range of valuable nutrients, such as fiber, folate, potassium, and vitamins A, C, and E. Some examples include green spinach, orange sweet potatoes, blueberries, yellow corn, purple plums, red watermelon, and white onions. For more variety, try new fruits and vegetables regularly. One way to get the most nutrients is to remember, the darker the vegetable color, the higher the nutrient content. Dark leafy greens such as spinach, kale, and mustard greens contain more nutrients than a paler type, such as iceberg lettuce.
How foods are prepared and cooked can have a big impact on their nutrient content. That’s because many vitamins are sensitive to heat and air exposure – vitamin C, the B vitamins, and folate in particular. Loss of nutrients increases as cooking time increases and with higher temperatures. To begin preparing your leafy greens, the first thing you should always do is to wash produce thoroughly. However, don’t soak them in water, because that also causes nutrient loss.
Cooking methods that minimize the time, temperature, and amount of water needed, will help to preserve nutrients. Steaming is a great way to cook vegetables quickly and retain valuable nutrients. Microwave cooking is also good because it uses minimal water, and the cooking time is very short. Stir frying is another way to quickly cook a variety of vegetables.
A few more tricks you can use to preserve nutrients in vegetables are to leave them in big pieces. That way fewer vitamins are destroyed when they are exposed to air. Always cover your pot to hold in steam and heat. This will also help to reduce cooking time. Use any leftover cooking water for soups and stews, sauces, or vegetable juice drinks. Eat fruits and vegetables raw whenever possible in salads and smoothies or as whole fruits and vegetables.
Cook vegetables until crisp. Don’t overcook.
Most of all, work toward eating a variety of fruits or vegetables a day. For more information or to schedule a program locally about financial management, nutrition, health and wellness, parenting education, and OHCE, contact Heather Winn, at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163 or e-mail at heather.winn@okstate.edu.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.