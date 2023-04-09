With the way the media has been unfairly demonized these days, it’s not much fun being a journalist. I’m not sure who gets less respect, journalists or public school teachers. But it’s safe to say we’ve been bypassed in terms of esteem by used car salespeople and lawyers, who used to be on the rung below us as targets for disparagement.
But with journalists, we’re sometimes our own worst enemies in that regard, because we tend to eat our own. That’s probably true of teachers, as well. I saw a teacher the other day railing against her colleagues who are “part of that evil union.” She has benefited from that evil union, of course, without having to pay the evil dues.
The biggest problem for newspapers and legitimate online publications these days is the bloggers and Facebook page managers who fancy themselves real journalists and bill themselves as such. Some may have been professional journalists at one time, but became disgruntled for one reason or another and called it quits, only to come roaring back with their own spots on the internet, with a singular goal of putting down their former employers. That happened in a nearby community, and was very painful for several journalists I knew over there.
But most online crusaders aren’t journalists in the remotest sense. They’ve had no training or experience and they have the ethics of a politician. They peddle information they’ve plagiarized from another newspaper or online site, copying and pasting and giving away what others pay for, in the hopes they’ll either shut down the legitimate sites or that someone will donate to their cause. When they do write original material, it’s obvious they can’t write well. They need an editor, but no reputable one would read their screeds, which are rife with errors – sometimes the kind that draw lawsuits. Even if they’re careful not to libel or defame anyone, their skills are that of a junior high student, and that’s being generous.
The problem with all of this – and the reason that these bloggers and Facebook scribblers have continued to proliferate – is that no one wants to pay for news anymore. They don’t understand that advertising revenue in the print world – both paper and online-only – is no longer enough to pay the bills. Subscriptions are still a comparatively great deal, especially with a community paper, but the naysayers evidently don’t believe reporters should be paid to gather the information and cobble it together for them in a readable format. They seem convinced we should all “volunteer” to do our Fourth Estate duties.
It can’t work that way. Therefore, if the purveyors of “free news” manage to shut down their competition, the joke will be on them; they’ll have no one from which to steal content. and make no mistake: This is intellectual property theft. But plagiarism laws have few teeth these days, and those remaining are attached to diseased gums. Suing one of these online types can often cost thousands upon thousands of dollars, if not millions, and satisfaction is rarely achieved. In the meantime, the thief is billing himself as either a victim of a well-monied corporation, or a talented reporter being pillored by jealously.
It happens to all of us. There are several blogs and Facebook sites in this region, as well as “aggregators,” that lift material from newspapers, maybe with a slight rearrangement of words, and present it as their own. Sometimes they have the audacity to give themselves bylines for work they post verbatim. Other times, they’re just ambulance chasers, sitting around and listening to scanners, and putting forth material that titillates but is not accurate. They don’t bother getting details from the source, though they may claim they do. Just as bad, they don’t follow up. This is a reason why, as I’ve said before, that most newspapers have pulled back from naming people who are arrested for minor crimes. Followup – the original kind, not that taken from another source – is essential for anyone with integrity.
What happens when newspapers do try to rein in the story thieves? They attack, telling lies about their victims. Several years ago, a certain former area resident began using the TDP Facebook page to spread outrageous lies that most folks wouldn’t believe. The initial victim was the mayor’s wife, whom he accused of doing unspeakable things. When we asked him to cease and desist, he accused me of doing the same unspeakable things, repeating his allegation on every one of our posts until I finally had to block him. In case you’re curious, he said I was soliciting on the corner of Water and Delaware. I’m sure Chamber of Commerce employees were surprised to hear this.
All this rambling is a way of saying that what seems free really isn’t; it’s costing someone. In the case of legitimate media outfits whose material is copied and pasted elsewhere, with minor changes, the “price” is what it cost the source of the information to gather it. It’s no different than stealing an Amazon package off of someone’s porch, or breaking into a car and taking the contents.
Wherever you are, make a point of supporting your community newspaper – always the original source of material you see on social media. We don’t pay for information, with money or favors. and while you’re at it, donate to Oklahoma Watch or The Frontier. The editors – Ted Streuli and Dylan Goforth, respectively – are exceptional, hard-working journalists, and their investigative resources are desperately needed today.
