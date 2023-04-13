The U.S. Supreme Court, in D.C. v. Heller, clarified an individual does have a right to possess a firearm independent of service in a well-regulated militia – which means the National Guard, and not terrorist groups like Proud Boys or Oath Keepers. In that same ruling, the high court also clarified the government can indeed pass gun regulations.
Despite this Supreme Court ruling, many cite sensible gun restrictions as “infringement.” Gun regulations are not an infringement on anyone’s Second Amendment rights at all, and if you do not have any felonies on your record, why are you so concerned about expanded background checks?
The expanded checks are designed to keep firearms from falling into the hands of unstable and dangerous individuals. The 2015 Charleston shooting is a prime example of the loophole that allows firearms transactions to proceed, despite an incomplete background check.
I see ridiculous memes on Facebook that employ totally flawed logic regarding the recent convoluted meme that read, “Let’s reduce drunk driving by taking cars away from sober drivers.”
First of all, there are too many people in America who are incredibly delusional and who actually believe the government is going to embark on a massive gun confiscation program. This meme makes the apples and oranges comparison to drunken driving.
If you want to pick apart the logic of the meme, you have to remember who loses a driver license in the aftermath of a drunk-driving conviction. I can tell you it is not the sober drivers who lose their driving privileges.
The government doesn’t want to infringe on a person’s Second Amendment rights, but rather make the country safer. Gun control is effective, and in the wake of the Port Arthur, Australia, shooting in 1996, the Australian government implemented a strict licensing and registration program, as well as a massive buyback program.
The Second Amendment rights of Americans are upheld, but if you, as an American, citizen violate the federal or state statutes from a felony standpoint, you lose that right, and a person who has been convicted of especially violent felony crimes deserves to lose that right.
This is a gun-obsessed nation, and when you compare homicide rates around the world to the United States, this becomes quite clear. It is as if the United States has become a country where millions of citizens champion the idea of unregulated firearms over voting rights, as well as infringing on the reproductive autonomy of women, considering many state legislatures have drafted voter suppression bills, including the criminalization of abortion.
One argument I grow extremely tired of hearing is the idea that gun control will prevent law-abiding citizens from acquiring firearms, and that the criminal element will manage to always procure guns.
The expanded background checks are designed to keep convicted and violent felons from purchasing a firearm; thus, this type of sensible gun control is a measure that will keep a dangerous assault weapon from winding up in the hands of a potential mass shooter.
An American whose background is devoid of any felony convictions can successfully purchase, a firearm after the screening comes back clean so why do gun enthusiasts continue to be so skeptical of such sensible measures?
The justices on the high court in Washington, D.C., have made their clarification perfectly clear regarding the Second Amendment, yet many still claim gun regulations are an infringement on their constitutional rights.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.