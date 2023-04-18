Recently, there was an incident on the campus of the University of Oklahoma that caused great concern.
There was a reported shooter on the South Oval and all students on campus and in the area were on lockdown. Rumors were flying across social media during the incident that said there was a victim of a gunshot wound in the library, then that the shooter was on the corner of Elm and Boyd in Norman, which is an area I know well because on that corner sits Catlett Music Center.
Thankfully, no threats or victims were found, and an all-clear was given more than an hour after the original reports surfaced.
The OU campus incident is not isolated. Recently, there were hoax reports of school shooters around the county, all on one specific day. Police were called to a total of 13 schools in Utah alone, and law enforcement officials traced the calls to a single IP address outside of the U.S. Other states were hit with fake calls on that same day as well, including schools in Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Iowa, and more.
Thankfully, all these calls have been hoaxes, and is an effort known today as “swatting,” which according to the Oxford Dictionary is “the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.”
Prank calls are not new. In the 1950s, it was common for wisecrackers to call up stores or other places of business and ask questions of the employee unfortunate enough to answer the call, which were usually nothing more than eye rolling time wasters. Some of these silly pranks have carried on such as calling the local zoo and say they are returning a call from a “Mr. Bayer” – Bear – or something similar. In the 1970s, there was more than one occasion where high schools, especially, received calls of bomb threats, causing an early release for the day while law enforcement checked the buildings. Back then, those calls were usually made by a student who failed to study for a test later in the day and needed a way out.
However, in today’s world of real tragedies in schools and workplaces where dangers do occur, the prank calls are not funny to anyone. These fake calls can cause many serious ramifications for the victims and can bring about very harsh criminal penalties to the prankster. The hoax ties up first responders of all types, making them potentially unavailable for real emergencies. The prank causes panic among frightened parents, students, faculty, and staff on school campuses, and at homes where police and other emergency vehicles suddenly appear at the home. The fake calls also potentially cost communities hundreds of dollars in resources and paying unnecessary overtime to emergency workers called in to respond.
There have been times real tragedies have occurred. In 2015, an Oklahoma police chief was shot multiple times when forcing his way into a home of a supposed bomber, who was unaware it was law enforcement and thought his home was being broken into. Later, another man confessed he made the prank call because he was angry with the homeowner.
Like the tale of the boy who cried wolf, when the danger was present no one believed, and the boy was killed. This trend is a crime and is of serious concern to all. The penalties need to be serious, as now you are not being asked to let Prince Albert out of the can.
Randy Gibson is CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and president of Maloy PR.
