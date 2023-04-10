Donald Trump should not have been indicted. That statement is undoubtedly surprising to some and irritating to others. The different strands of reasoning behind it are likely to compound those effects.
First, a few caveats. Right now, the information available about the charges and evidence is still rather limited. It is possible that some of the facts that are soon to become known may reduce my willingness to disagree with the grand jury that voted to indict Trump. There is also a non-zero chance the district attorney will provide additional justification for his decision to carry through with the grand jury’s recommendation.
As things currently stand, the legal theory under which Trump has been charged isn’t necessarily ridiculous but neither is it time-honored, straightforward, or supported by massive amounts of precedent. In fact, some informal and, therefore, non-binding semi-precedents exist that work against the prosecution’s case. Look into the repugnant actions of former North Carolina senator John Edwards a few years ago, and you’ll discover a similar situation in which a politician engaged in some shameful behavior and made financial payments to try to ensure someone’s silence.
You’ll also find Edwards faced four federal charges that somewhat resemble some of the 34 that Trump currently faces in New York. Further, you’ll find that Edwards was found not guilty on one charge and that mistrials were declared for the other three. Ultimately, the United States Department of Justice chose not to retry Edwards. The Edwards situation is not an exact match for Trump’s, but it is similar enough to create some skepticism about the likelihood of a conviction in New York.
That does not mean that Trump isn’t guilty of paying off an adult film actress over an affair and attempting to cover it up. Morally and ethically Edwards was guilty. The same is true of Donald Trump. But whether Trump is legally guilty is a much more ambiguous question.
That ambiguity is another reason why it may have been a mistake to indict Trump. It provides a context in which he can make full use of his conman superpowers to convince people that not only is he guilt-free – regardless of context – but that he is being persecuted. In turn, he’ll leverage artificial victimhood to misrepresent any potential upcoming charges related to much more important matters as just another attempt to politically incapacitate him.
The problem with that theory is there is increasing evidence Trump doesn’t need to be politically declawed, not because it wouldn’t be a good thing, but because it’s already largely happened. His message and his endorsement haven’t performed particularly well in recent elections. Even in the election that he won in 2016, it was a sort of procedural or technical victory, not a popular one. Maybe his luck will improve over the next 18 months, but recent history suggests he is long past his relatively stunted zenith.
Politics aside, the New York situation could very well complicate efforts to hold Trump accountable for his actions in Georgia and for those related to his possession of confidential documents and the attack on the Capitol Building on Jan. 6. Not only do those seem to be on stronger legal and evidentiary grounds, but the related issues are also much more serious than his dalliances with Stormy Daniels, the cover up, and even the lies to cover up the cover up.
Then again, this is uncharted territory. A former president has never been criminally indicted before. Without history as a guide, it is difficult to say what effects the New York charges may have on those in other jurisdictions.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
