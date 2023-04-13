“Fun run? I don’t run anywhere for fun. In fact, if you see me running, you should immediately run with me. I’ll explain the danger when we get to safety.”
This sentiment was shared with me a few days ago. Isn’t that the truth? Some of us don’t run.
But what about a fun walk? No competition, an easy stroll? If you haven’t seen the publicity, the annual Walk A Mile in Her Shoes event is scheduled for this Saturday, April 15, at Norris Park, with registration at 10 a.m. and the walk starting at 11 a.m. This is the 13th year for Walk a Mile in Tahlequah. It is part of an international men’s march to stop rape, sexual assault, and intimate partner violence. If you haven’t experienced it before, our male community leaders, and those they mentor, walk a mile in red high-heeled shoes.
I know. This year, there may be concerns about whether youngsters seeing all these men in red heels might create a dangerous situation. You never know when someone’s gender might take a jump. However, the intent is to raise community awareness about the serious causes and effects of domestic violence and sexual assault against women and children. Seeing our men take a public stand on an issue that affects Tahlequah way more than it should, doesn’t seem to have caused any confusion the last 12 years.
If you can’t walk, Help In Crisis will happily take a monetary donation. There will also be a live dessert auction and a kid’s fun zone you won’t want to miss. Walking a mile in high heels is not easy at any time, as most women will attest. Your support of those walking will help.
While Norris Park is the place to be Saturday morning, the Crawfish Fest a few blocks south will be the place to be Friday and Saturday evening. The fifth annual Crawfish Fest is hosted by Kroner and Baer and Linney Breaux’s. This one isn’t a community fundraiser, but it certainly raises community fun. The popularity of this event grows every year. Tour Tahlequah has been assisting with publicity, so hopefully the crowd will include lots of out-of-towners.
This year is a two-day event, starting at 5 p.m. on Friday and noon on Saturday. A ticket buys two pounds of crawfish, corn, potatoes, and a cold – non-alcoholic – drink. Hurricanes, craft beer, shrimp, boudin, and festival merchandise will also be available. There will be a kid zone, mechanical bull, axe throwing, and a crawfish eating contest. Most of all, there’s going to be great music to keep the party rolling on both days. You don’t want to miss the King Cabbage Brass Band at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, for sure.
As the weather warms, Tahlequah heats up. This weekend is just the start. The list of festivals, events and fundraisers planned for the next few months is long. Red Fern Festival is the last weekend in April and is produced by Tahlequah’s Main Street Association. The music, crafts, food vendors, duck race, and dog trials are tradition for this one – and we know it draws many out-of-towners.
Get involved, volunteer, attend, and enjoy, walk if you don’t run. Experience the art, music, and people that is Tahlequah.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.