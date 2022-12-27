A few weeks ago, legislation in the Oklahoma House, which proposed lowering the minimum age of carrying a concealed weapon from 21 to 18, caused somewhat of a stir. As the debate progressed, the proposal begged the question of the minimum age for alcohol, cigarettes, or even medical marijuana.
Among these, alcohol is often the most dangerous – at least, in the near-term. Cigarettes may kill you, but their effects generally manifest years, if not decades, after continued use. But alcohol can lead to accidents mere hours after consumption, resulting in serious injuries or death – think drunken driving or alcohol poisoning.
The legal age is 21 to buy alcohol across all 50 states in the hopes of minimizing tragedies such as these, but that age was not always universal.The minimum age for alcohol has long been an issue decided by individual states, for well over a century before prohibition. Once prohibition was repealed in 1933, the states were once again free to determine the minimum age for alcohol consumption. Many states did, in fact, set this age at 18, while others made 21 the age, and some even opted for 19 or 20. More states would go on to lower their age to 18 to match the lowering of the voting age in the 26th Amendment. But in 1984, Congress passed the National Minimum Drinking Age Act, to convince the states to raise the age to 21. I say“convince,” because the National Minimum Drinking Age Act did not mandate that every state set the age at 21; rather, it incentivized them to do so by instating a 10% reduction in federal funding of roads if they didn’t. To this day, no state deviates from the 21 age limit.
Yet while the age in the United States is 21, that is not so for a large part of the rest of the world.Three provinces in Canada have a minimum drinking age of 18, and the ones that don’t are set at age 19. Mexico is set at age 18, and so is Australia. It appears most countries in South America also have a minimum age of 18, along with many countries in Europe, including the United Kingdom, France, Spain, and Italy. Some European countries, like Germany, even allow consumption at younger ages, as long as the minors are accompanied by a guardian.
So it turns out the age of 18 may not be as radical as many of us in the U.S. may have believed. If we think people under the age of 21 aren’t already consuming alcohol in the U.S., we are very likely mistaken. Finding a few of them is likely as easy as going to the nearest frat party.
Whatever the age, the important thing is that we teach young people that irresponsible actions – with alcohol, or guns, or anything else – have consequences, both legal and physical. As it pertains to alcohol, we must have stiff penalties for things like driving under the influence, and ensure that young people know this. Education and information campaigns about the dangers posed by consuming too much alcohol can also be used, like those that have been successful in reducing the smoking habits of many Americans.
But perhaps most of all, parents, educators, and communities must work together to help instill a culture of responsibility and respect for others among America’s youth.The closer we get to that, the less age becomes an issue.
Thomas Sanco is a Cherokee County resident,who deals in vintage cars and parts.
