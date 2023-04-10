Last year the Supreme Court heard oral arguments on two cases regarding affirmative action, one case against Harvard, and the other against the University of North Carolina.
Sources say the Supreme Court is set to rule on those cases in June.
ABC News reported on these cases, and described the practice of affirmative action as such: “Affirmative action in college admissions is a policy of taking an individual student’s race or ethnicity into account during the selection process.” Adding that, “Since the 1960s, seeking to overcome a legacy of segregation and inequality in higher education, many American colleges and universities began giving preference to applicants from underrepresented groups in order to proactively diversify their campuses.”
The legal battles have been brought before the Supreme Court by Students for Fair Admissions, which ABC News described as, “a multiracial and multiethnic group of 22,000 students and parents.”
ABC detailed the suits saying, “In 2014, SFFA sued Harvard University, the nation’s oldest private college, and the University of North Carolina, the nation’s oldest public university, alleging illegal racial discrimination against Asian American applicants during the admissions process.”
The suit alleges Asian Americans are not being accepted into these schools in as many numbers as could be given their academic accomplishments and test scores, and that the schools are instead prioritizing other minority communities. It could be one of the unintended consequences of affirmative action, and some have justified this by arguing Asian Americans are “white adjacent.”
Kenny Xu, writing on the lawsuit for Newsweek said, “The idea of ‘white adjacency’ hinges on the overwhelming success of Asian Americans in this country. It emerges from the fact that Asian Americans have the highest per-capita income, lowest per-capita crime rates and highest rates of college education. In fact, Asian Americans score better on average than whites on all these metrics.”
Another unintended consequence was detailed by The Hill, which reported on a survey that claimed white students were even lying about their race on applications in hopes of getting accepted.
They reported that, “A survey from Intelligent found that 34% of white students who applied to colleges and universities falsely claimed they were a racial minority on their application.” Adding, “The publication found that 81% of students who faked minority status did so to improve their chances of getting accepted.”
So what message does affirmative action send? That certain minority groups aren’t expected to reach the same standards as white, or possibly Asian students? Surely that’s not what Americans believe.
But affirmative action today speaks to another underlying issue: the education of students leading up to college. In February, WBFF Baltimore reported, “The Maryland State Department of Education’s 2022 state test results report Baltimore City’s math scores were the lowest in Maryland. Just 7% of third through eighth graders tested proficient in math, meaning 93% could not do math at grade level.”
Ninety three percent? Why is this happening in an American city? What do we need to do to fix it? Let’s figure it out, and find ways to improve education in K-12 schools, especially in areas where students are falling behind. Let’s strive to get to a point where our education systems, state by state, and city by city, work so well that affirmative action doesn’t play a role. Our nation will be stronger for it.
