My grandmother had an old saying she would bring out when my siblings or I seemed to be getting impatient or aggravated, and it went something like this: “Don’t get your knickers in a wad.”
I thought that when I first heard of the brouhaha about TikTok and its implications for national security. It seemed to me quite a few people’s knickers were in a wad. All the seeming concern and finger pointing seemed like folks wanting to put the genie back in the bottle after years of letting China educate its students here and then return to China, work here and then return to China, vacation here, buy businesses here, and on and on.
We’ve known for years China has been stealing information and using it to build its economy. They haven’t been subtle about it, writing into contracts with companies that wanted access to their markets, requirements that they share information.
Further, all social media uses the private information – no longer private – of their participants to make money by selling that information. It goes beyond social media – way beyond. For example, according to “prepareforchange.net,” General Electric is owned by Haier, a Chinese company headquartered in Quingdoa, China. How about IBM – Personal Computer Division – bought by Lenovo and headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong? Many others – including GM, Microsoft, Uber, AMC Theaters, Smithfield Foods, Waldorf-Astoria and Hilton Hotels, and more – are partly owned by Chinese companies, such as “Tencent Holdings,” headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
With all that history and no uproar that I’m aware of, why is TikTok such a big deal? After all, each of those companies and many more, have access to personal and heretofore private information. Americans have willingly sold, or given away, that information.
From “Wired” magazine on Sept. 6, 2022, we get this: “Given its immense popularity, its ownership, and the fact that the bulk of TikTok activity is public by nature, there is no clear technical solution to boxing China out of the service. The question is whether the U.S. government wants to devise a business solution or incentivize development of an appealing alternative platform. Still, privacy violations, security concerns, and foreign influence operations against U.S. residents through social media are problems the U.S. government has yet to solve. and neither technology bans nor countersurveillance will make them go away.”
Some politicians are trying to do something about it, and it’s been a bipartisan effort. According to Congress.gov, S686 – the RESTRICT Act – states, “This bill requires federal actions to identify and mitigate foreign threats to information and communications technology (ICT) products and services (e.g., social media applications). It also establishes civil and criminal penalties for violations under the bill,” and “Commerce may (1) designate any foreign government or regime as a foreign adversary upon a determination that the foreign government or regime is engaged in a long-term pattern or serious instances of conduct significantly adverse to U.S. national security or the security and safety of U.S. persons…”
It goes on to list some countries that have behaved in that manner, including Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, Russia, Cuba, and, of course, China. So, let me get this straight: We allow China to buy large parts of huge U.S. companies, sell them land/property, educate their people, let them travel freely around our country with few questions asked, and yet we believe they act in ways that have a significant adverse effect on our national security?
Some of us saw this coming years ago when China bought our treasury bonds. I’m glad the powers that be now see the risk. I hope it’s not too late.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.