Back in February, U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from the state of Kentucky, introduced a bill that would abolish the Department of Education. The text of H.R. 899 reads as follows: “The Department of Education shall terminate on December 31, 2023.”
That’s it. That’s the bill. H.R. 899 went nowhere, but agree or disagree, one must appreciate the bill’s simplicity and succinctness in an era of thousand-page bills our representatives don’t actually read, with wording that requires a team of lawyers and judges to interpret.
So now that Congress and the Biden Administration are contemplating a ban of the Chinese social media company TikTok, on the grounds the company collects data on Americans and poses a national security threat, one would think that similarly succinct legislation would suffice. Unfortunately, that is not the case. Politicians from both parties in Congress, along with the Biden Administration, have something else in mind: the Restrict Act. On the bright side, it’s only 55 pages long, which is actually rather short these days. But the bill is raising some eyebrows for its broad and seemingly vague wording some find concerning.
One such area of concern reads as follows: “The Secretary, in consultation with the relevant executive department and agency heads, is authorized to and shall take action to identify, deter, disrupt, prevent, prohibit, investigate, or otherwise mitigate, including by negotiating, entering into, or imposing, and enforcing any mitigation measure to address any risk arising from any covered transaction by any person, or with respect to any property, subject to the jurisdiction of the United States.”
Notice how many times the word “any” is used? It’s also important to note the Restrict Act gives the authority to do these things to the Secretary of Commerce, not Congress. and the penalties under this act are steep, including large fines, property seizures, and imprisonment.
So why should the contents of the Restrict Act concern you? After all, you’re not doing anything wrong, right? Well, consider the fact that just two weeks ago a man named Douglass Mackey was convicted in a Brooklyn federal court for posting something in 2016 the Department of Justice argued was election interference. The DOJ’s definition of “election interference” is apparently so broad, it included a picture Mackey posted on Twitter that read, “Avoid the line. Vote from home. Text ‘Hillary’ to 59925.”
Mackey has now been convicted of a federal crime and could face prison time. For what, a joke? Mackey may or may not be a “bad” guy, but his prosecution highlights how the war against “misinformation” and “disinformation” threatens free speech.
So, why are we pushing this overreaching bill instead of simply “banning TikTok” in a manner similar to Massie’s proposal to end the Department of Education? Is this really about banning TikTok, or is it about power and control? Should Congress – or an appointee of the executive branch – even be banning a social media company in the first place?
Instead of rushing into this overreaching legislation, the president should first address the American people and detail how TikTok extracts and uses our data, compromises our security, and influences our country’s youth. Let him tell the nation about the rising threat posed by China and the CCP, and issue a challenge to all Americans: Stop using TikTok.
It could be the best TikTok challenge yet.
Thomas Sanco is a local resident, who deals in vintage cars and parts.
