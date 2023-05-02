Do you believe that laws should be enforced and that citizens should be treated equally?
I know I do, and I know there are those who do that job of enforcement.
When I see an “I support the blue” I always thought it meant support for law enforcement, all law enforcement. I guess that is not true for all those who proclaim it, namely politicians on the right.
A couple of years ago there was a brief, and unsuccessful, campaign by some on the left — not me — to “defund the police.” I thought that was a bad idea then and now. We need enforcement, fair enforcement, then and now. But there is a special category of criminal that has gotten away with breaking the law for years and handsomely rewarded for doing so, getting away with the loot to the tune of billions of dollars a year.
They’ve had so much money they’ve been able to hire lobbyists to encourage defunding the law enforcement agency that would hold these criminals accountable. Who are these folks? I’m talking about tax cheats. The very people who benefit, the very wealthy, have successfully gotten what’s left of the agency, the Internal Revenue Service, to focus their efforts on the “shoplifters” of tax evasion — the little guy.
But the very wealthy have accountants and lawyers who specialize in tax avoidance. Some of that is legal and they are just limiting their liability, but much is not. How much? The IRS and independent economists estimate the crooks get away with a cool $1 trillion each year. That’s trillion with a “t,” or $1,000 billion. That is hard to imagine.
If you rob a bank and get caught with any amount, even zero, you get jail time. Swindle the government out of a billion or so, and it seems your tax attorney and accountants can get you off scot-free. However, a plan has been proposed and a law passed to add additional resources that would catch these crooks. Nearly $80 billion has been allocated over 10 years to add cops to the beat, also called IRS agents, focusing on tax cheats that make over $400,000 per year which would net around $200 billion over that same time.
That analysis by the CBO suggests a $120 billion net gain. That’s a drop in the bucket compared to $1 trillion, so there’s more work to do. At the same time, there are some — noted above — who want to push back and defund those actions. Why? Their fear tactic is calling the agents names and complaining that they will go after “ordinary” — not rich — taxpayers. That is not true, but they want to convey the IRS cannot be trusted.
That’s like saying if the local PD got additional resources dedicated to drug interdiction that they would set up speed traps for local citizens. Those folks on the right even have gone so far as to pass a law in the U.S. House, to eliminate that funding complaining that the budget needs reduction. So, instead of netting at least $120 billion with an $80 billion investment, they go the other way to gain political points or to do the silly “own the libs” dance.
The American Independent reported it this way: “Chuck Marr, vice president for federal tax policy for the progressive Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, also blasted the bill, calling it ‘a misleading gambit to protect interests of wealthy tax cheats.’”
I pay my taxes, all of them, and bet you do too. Let’s fund the IRS to make these wealthy tax cheats pay theirs too.
E Pluribus Unum, right?
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
