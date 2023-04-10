Living in this area, the Cherokee Nation, there are many of us who know family members who have experienced some type of discrimination.
Perhaps you have experienced discrimination yourself. That practice has been true historically and continues to be true. Discrimination has led to many social effects including income inequality, housing inequality, and educational inequality. In response to those identifiable and quantifiable outcomes, efforts have been made to “level the field,” and encourage the creation of Affirmative Action Plans.
Since this has been an issue for decades, the efforts started years ago, with the implementation of Executive Order 11246, which was originally passed in 1965 and has been amended several times since then. Essentially it places certain parameters on what has to be done to qualify for a federal contract.
It states, “The contractor will not discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment because of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or national origin. The contractor will take affirmative action to ensure that applicants are employed, and that employees are treated during employment, without regard to their race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or national origin.”
We all know rules are there to provide clear and understandable, and hopefully fair, guidelines for living. We also know rules that are not enforced become, fairly quickly, irrelevant. The fact the federal government built these rules into their contracting requirements ensures those who want to do business withs the feds, and there are many, must follow these rules and know that they will be enforced.
Any business or institution that receives federal funds is obligated to abide by the rules. This includes the military, the postal service, all federal services – VA, SSA, USDA, etc – as well as schools and non-federal programs that receive funding; CN, GRDA, TVA, states, etc. Some would argue we’ve made so much progress we no longer need any such guidelines, that we’ve learned that diversity is good and employers, schools, mortgage lenders, and on and on, would, out of their goodness, not discriminate even if the rules were not there. I disagree.
I’ve seen enough racism, sexism, and classism to believe otherwise. In fact, there is clear evidence that discrimination still occurs. Take one glaring example that has been present for years and the rationale for its continuation has been around just as long. That is the difference between paying for men and women.
From the Pew Research Center we find, “In 2022, women earned an average of 82% of what men earned, according to a new Pew Research Center analysis of median hourly earnings of both full- and part-time workers. These results are similar to where the pay gap stood in 2002, when women earned 80% as much as men.”
They went on to report, “When asked about the factors that may play a role in the gender wage gap, half of U.S. adults point to women being treated differently by employers as a major reason, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in October 2022.”
And for Native American women it’s even worse. According to National Partnership, “Native American women are typically paid just 51 cents for every dollar paid to white, non-Hispanic men.”
Those trends are true when you look at pay disparity by race, regardless of gender. So, while yes, we’ve made progress, we’ve got a long way to go. Let’s stay the course and keep Affirmative Action.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.