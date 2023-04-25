A nuclear reactor can be an ominous sight.
The instantly recognizable structure, steam boiling out of its top, can bring to mind names like Chernobyl, Fukushima, and Three-Mile Island. But are those fears warranted? Germany seems to think so. The country has just closed its last three nuclear power plants.
The Guardian reported on the closures, saying, “In 2010 Angela Merkel, then chancellor, announced an extension to the life of the country’s 17 nuclear plants until 2036, at the latest. This policy was swiftly reversed the following year, after an earthquake and tsunami caused the meltdown of reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant in Japan, triggering fresh anti-nuclear protests and political resolve to exit the technology.” The Guardian highlighted the concerns of this move, adding, “The shutdowns leave a conundrum for energy policymakers attempting to balance growing electricity demand in one of Europe’s industrial superpowers and efforts to decarbonise, against the backdrop of uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine.”
Germany’s exit from nuclear energy comes just months after the European Union moved to classify nuclear as “green” energy. That change was not without controversy, however. Some countries and organizations within the EU opposed the ruling.
Reuters reported, “Nuclear energy is free from CO2 emissions but produces radioactive waste. Supporters such as France say nuclear is vital to meet emissions-cutting goals, while opponents cite concerns about waste disposal.”
France reportedly uses nuclear energy for nearly 70% of its total energy production. But it is not the largest producer of nuclear energy as a whole; we are. The U.S. Energy Information Administration details the capacity of our nuclear energy, stating, “At the end of 2021, the United States had 93 operating commercial nuclear reactors at 55 nuclear power plants in 28 states.” It added: “Nuclear power plants maintain[ed] a consistent share of about 20% of total annual U.S. electricity generation from 1990 through 2021.”
The official U.S. energy website energy.gov and the Office of Nuclear Energy expanded on the reliability of nuclear power and its cleanliness, stating, “Nuclear power plants operated at full capacity more than 92% of the time in 2021, making it the most reliable energy source in America. That’s about 1.5 to 2 times more reliable as natural gas (54%) and coal (49%) plants, and roughly 2.5 to 3.5 times more reliable than wind (34%) and solar (25%) plants.” It added that, “Nuclear energy provided 50% of America’s carbon-free electricity in 2021, making it the largest domestic source of clean energy.”
Conservatives aren’t against clean energy, but we do seek to conserve the reliable forms of energy that power the nation, of which wind and solar appear to be the least. So in the push for green energy, why isn’t nuclear a bigger part of the conversation? Why is Germany shutting down a source of the clean energy it claims to seek? France and the U.S. have shown that it can be done.
Here at home, stringent regulations on nuclear energy and high initial startup costs have slowed construction of additional nuclear power plants. But for over 30 years, the U.S. has shown that nuclear energy is proved and reliable. The waste produced must be handled responsibly, but if we really want to reduce the number of coal-burning power plants, nuclear is a viable option. In fact, it may be the best.
Thomas Sanco is a Cherokee County resident, who deals in vintage cars and parts.
